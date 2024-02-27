FirstService Residential Further Enhances Market Leadership Position in Florida

Acquires Rizzetta & Company

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that FirstService Residential, the North American property management leader, has recently acquired a controlling interest in Rizzetta & Company (“Rizzetta” or the “Company”). William “Bill” Rizzetta, Founder and President, will retain a significant equity stake in the Company and will continue to lead its operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Based in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1986, Rizzetta is a leading full-service provider of consulting and property management services to homeowner associations and community development districts (“CDDs”) through eight offices across Florida. A CDD is a special-purpose local government district created under Florida state legislation to efficiently manage the local urban infrastructure and specific development services of a new community. The CDD structure provides the ability to finance these developments via tax-free municipal bonds for the benefit of community residents. Rizzetta brings a particular expertise in district management services, which include assisting with community planning, bond issuance, administration, accounting, compliance and day-to-day operations.

“This is a key transaction which broadens our service offering and capabilities as the residential property management market leader in Florida,” said David Diestel, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Residential. “CDDs require tailored expertise given their quasi-government nature and Rizzetta possesses these specific capabilities. We welcome Bill and his team and look forward to adding their strong experience and reputation in working with municipalities, developers and boards to deliver value to our clients and drive further growth in the Florida market,” he concluded.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than $4.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 29,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.FirstService.com.

