Westech Industrial Announces Exclusive Partnership with Qmicro for Revolutionary Gas Chromatograph Products in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westech Industrial Ltd., a leading provider of industrial equipment and services, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Qmicro, the renowned manufacturer of advanced gas chromatograph systems. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Westech Industrial's mission to bring cutting-edge analytical solutions to the Canadian market.



Under this exclusive agreement, Westech Industrial will distribute Qmicro's innovative gas chromatograph products across Canada, offering unparalleled precision, speed, and efficiency in gas composition analysis for a wide range of industrial applications. This collaboration is set to redefine the standards of process control and automation in various sectors, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and environmental monitoring.

Vinod Vincent, Westech's Product Manager – Analytical Systems and Application Engineering Lead, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Qmicro, a company that stands at the forefront of gas chromatograph technology. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable analytical solutions. Qmicro's innovative products, coupled with our extensive experience and support network, will allow us to meet the evolving needs of Canadian industries with unparalleled precision and efficiency."

Qmicro's gas chromatograph systems are renowned for their compact design, fast analysis times, and exceptional accuracy. These systems are equipped with cutting-edge micro GC chip technology (MEMS), enabling on-line monitoring of natural gas and other gas mixtures with ease and precision. The DynamiQ series – DynamiQ-X, DynamiQ-S, and DynamiQ-R – represent the latest in gas analysis technology, offering fast, accurate, and reliable solutions for various applications.

This exclusive partnership is a testament to Westech Industrial's dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of analytical systems. By combining Westech's extensive network and expertise with Qmicro's advanced technology, this collaboration is set to deliver significant value to Canadian industries, enhancing productivity, safety, and compliance.

Westech Industrial and Qmicro are committed to providing exceptional customer service and support, ensuring that clients across Canada have access to the best analytical technologies and solutions available. This partnership not only strengthens Westech's portfolio of analytical systems but also underscores its position as a leader in the industrial equipment and services sector in Canada.

For more information about Westech Industrial and Qmicro's gas chromatograph products, please visit westech-ind.com

About Westech Industrial Ltd.:

Westech Industrial Ltd. is a leading provider of industrial equipment and services, specializing in analytical systems, instrumentation, and process control solutions. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, Westech Industrial serves a wide range of industries across Canada, helping businesses enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental compliance.

About Qmicro:

Qmicro is a pioneering manufacturer of gas chromatograph systems, known for its advanced micro GC chip technology (MEMS). With a focus on innovation and precision, Qmicro develops high-performance solutions for on-line gas composition analysis, serving industries worldwide with its cutting-edge products.

Contact Information: Bonnie Cullen Marketing Lead Westech Industrial Ltd. 403-991-9721 bonnie.cullen@westech-ind.com https://westech-ind.com