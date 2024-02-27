Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zyprexa Velotab, olanzapine, Date of authorisation: 03/02/2000, Revision: 31, Status: Authorised

Zyprexa Velotab is used to treat adults with schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a mental illness that has a number of symptoms, including disorganised thinking and speech, hallucinations (hearing or seeing things that are not there), suspiciousness and delusions (mistaken beliefs). Zyprexa Velotab is also effective in maintaining improvement in patients who have responded to an initial course of treatment.

Zyprexa Velotab is also used to treat moderate to severe manic episodes (extremely high mood) in adults. It can also be used to prevent the recurrence of these episodes (when symptoms come back) in adults with bipolar disorder (a mental illness causing alternating periods of high mood and depression) who have responded to an initial course of treatment.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.