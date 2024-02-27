Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): NovoRapid, insulin aspart, Date of authorisation: 07/09/1999, Revision: 33, Status: Authorised

NovoRapid is a solution for injection available in vials, cartridges (PenFill and PumpCart) and pre-filled pens (FlexPen, FlexTouch and InnoLet) and can only be obtained with a prescription. It is given by injection under the skin in the abdominal (belly) wall, the thigh, the upper arm, the shoulder or the buttock. The injection site should be changed for each injection. Patients can inject themselves under the skin with NovoRapid if they have been trained appropriately.

NovoRapid is usually given immediately before a meal, although it may be given after a meal if necessary. NovoRapid is normally used in combination with an intermediate- or long-acting insulin given at least once a day. The patient’s blood glucose (sugar) should be tested regularly to find the lowest effective dose.

The usual dose is between 0.5 and 1.0 units per kilogram body weight per day. When it is used with meals, 50 to 70% of the insulin requirement may be provided by NovoRapid and the remainder by an intermediate or long-acting insulin. NovoRapid can be used in pregnant women.

NovoRapid can also be used in a pump system for continuous insulin infusion under the skin or alternatively, it can be given into a vein but only by a doctor or a nurse.