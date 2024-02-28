Waterproofing Systems Market is projected to surpass US$15.891 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.63%
The waterproofing systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% from US$10.830 billion in 2022 to US$15.891 billion by 2029.
The waterproofing systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% from US$10.830 billion in 2022 to US$15.891 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the waterproofing systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$15.891 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the waterproofing systems market during the forecasted period is the increasing investment in public infrastructure. Waterproofing systems are a necessity and are expected to increase in growth over the forecast period, resulting in an increase in investments in commercial buildings, renovation of aging infrastructure, rising urbanization and industrialization, and strict environmental regulations on industrial and municipal wastewater discharge. For instance, the Environment Protection Agency of the United States has allocated grant funding through two State Revolving Funds (SRFs) which are administered by the United States, and have the potential to support mitigation and post-disaster recovery and rebuilding projects.
Furthermore, the use of waterproofing membranes in the industry is expected to rise. Different below-grade waterproofing membranes are commonly used for the reduction of corrosion caused by moisture in bunds, tanks, and other water-holding structures. It is also known for withstanding positive pressure, driving the growth of the market even further.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the waterproofing systems market during the forecasted period. For instance, as of May 2022, Sika USA announced the acquisition of United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL) in the United States. UGL is known to be a manufacturer of products for consumers and Do-It-Yourself waterproofing applications. This acquisition allows Sika to enhance its high-value waterproofing systems for masonry and concrete, further increasing exposure to the waterproofing systems market.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/waterproofing-systems-market
The waterproofing systems market, based on type, is categorized into three types- waterproofing chemicals, waterproofing membranes, and integral systems. Waterproofing membranes are layers that help in the reduction of corrosion in tanks, bends, and other water-storing structures.
The waterproofing systems market, based on application, is categorized into five types- building structures, roofing & walls, roadways, waste & water management, and others. Waterproofing systems have a wide range of applications, due to the properties of helping reduce corrosion and damage to water-holding structures in buildings, walls, roofings, and many others.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the waterproofing systems market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growth of the construction sector in the region. China and India are expected to lead in the region, due to the large population size. Government support also drives the growth of the waterproofing systems market. For instance, the Indian Government had announced during the Union Budget 2022-23 that Rs. 48,000 crores have been allocated for completing up to 80 lakh houses by 2022-23 all over the country in both rural and urban areas, for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana. Therefore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period due to the increasing government support and investments in the construction sector.
The research includes several key players from the waterproofing systems market, such as SF SE, SOPREMA S.A.S., MAPEI S.p.A., Henkel Polybit, Tremco Incorporated, Pidilite Industries Ltd., ALCHIMICA S.A., Bostik, CHRYSO, Elmich, Siplast, and STP Limited.
The market analytics report segments the waterproofing systems market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Waterproofing Membranes
o Waterproofing Chemicals
o Integral Systems
• By Application:
o Building Structures
o Roofing & Walls
o Roadways
o Waste & Water Management
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• SF SE
• SOPREMA S.A.S.
• Henkel Polybit
• MAPEI S.p.A.
• Pidilite Industries Ltd.
• Tremco Incorporated
• ALCHIMICA S.A.
• Bostik
• CHRYSO
• Elmich
• Siplast
• STP Limited
Explore More Reports:
• Hydrophilic Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hydrophilic-coatings-market
• FEVE Fluoropolymer Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feve-fluoropolymer-coatings-market
• Marine Anti-Fouling Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/marine-anti-fouling-coatings-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn