The BIG 615’s The Storme Warren Show is Now Available Through ‘CountryLine: The BIG 615’ in the United Kingdom

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today in partnership with CountryLine Radio that the first global country music station from the mind of Garth Brooks, The BIG 615, is now available in the U.K. through CountryLine’s digital audio broadcasting and streaming platforms. Beginning today, country music fans can tune in to catch a fresh lineup of programming from The BIG 615, including The Storme Warren Show hosted by the famed country music radio personality, Storme Warren. With the addition of the new programming, CountryLine Radio, the largest independent country radio station in the U.K., will take on a new mantle, CountryLine: The BIG 615 .

“It's an honor to team up with CountryLine to have The BIG 615 broadcasting throughout the U.K.,” said Garth Brooks. “Hearing the same broadcast on two different continents brings us ALL a lot closer.”

The Storme Warren Show is the first global country music radio show launched on The BIG 615 from Garth Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. Host Storme Warren brings more than three decades of radio broadcasting experience to the show, and has won numerous awards and accolades in country music, including the CMA Media Achievement Award and Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) 2024 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. Each week, Warren sits down with the biggest superstar artists, including Dolly Parton, Brothers Osborne, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson and Jason Aldean.

“This is huge for U.K. country fans – Nashville has landed!” said Simon Walker, CEO of CountryLine. “We’re thrilled to welcome our partners at The BIG 615 to our airwaves. British listeners are going to quickly learn from Garth and his team that 615 is not just the area code for Nashville, but shorthand for the best country radio station on the planet.”

The BIG 615 introduces a fresh, new take on country music to the world from the heart of Music City. The station features songs from the entire country music family, spotlighting superstars like Luke Combs, new stars like Bailey Zimmerman, and greats like George Strait. Through its distribution partnership with TuneIn, CountryLine will make programming from The BIG 615 easily accessible to U.K. fans through its digital audio broadcasting and streaming platforms.

Listeners can also catch The Nathalie Cox Show, hosted by CountryLine co-founder and creative director Nathalie Cox on the new CountryLine: The BIG 615. The show airs on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. GMT, bringing a British perspective on the best of country music.

“CountryLine and the team behind the brand are the authorities on country music in the U.K.,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Together, we are bringing a truly global country music station to audiences through a trusted, regional partner for an authentic experience. This partnership further executes upon our mission to change radio distribution to bring listeners the best experiences wherever they are in the world.”

Listeners in the U.K. can begin streaming The BIG 615 and The Storme Warren Show here . To learn more about TuneIn and The BIG 615, visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About CountryLine:

CountryLine cultivates a global community of country fans by producing high-quality content with today’s biggest artists. CountryLine was launched in 2018 by UK entrepreneurs Simon Walker and Nathalie Cox, with investors including Sir Elton John. Since its inception, the brand has grown exponentially, acquiring Chris Country Radio in 2020 - now CountryLine Radio - the most widely listened to country music radio station in Europe. The app offers backstage interviews, exciting red-carpet coverage, exclusive sessions, and coverage of festivals and awards shows, including CMAFest, C2C, CMC Rocks, ACMs, CMTs and more. The third season of hit weekly magazine show, CountryLine TV, is a prime time hit on Heartland cable network reaching 93m US homes. Showcasing not only the hottest music, CountryLine also helps country music fans become part of the wider country community and feel connected to the Nashville lifestyle via the premium CountryLine+ membership.

About Garth Brooks:

Garth Brooks just opened his brand new bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The opening was celebrated with a Dive Bar concert on Black Friday that streamed exclusively on Amazon. He also just released a new boxed set, "The Limited Series," which is the third and final in the series and contains Garth's 14th studio album, Time Traveler. The boxed set is exclusively on sale at Bass Pro Shops. Garth has returned to radio with the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. So far, the announced stations include The BIG 615 with Storme Warren, Tailgate Radio with Maria Taylor and The Garth Channel. He currently has a residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 2023 completely sold out, dates for 2024 are currently on sale.

In 2022, Garth completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended that September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people. Garth has received every accolade you can bestow on an artist. Garth has received The Kennedy Center Honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, seven CMA Entertainer of the Year honors and nine Diamond Awards. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales.

