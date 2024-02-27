Augmedix to Participate in Citizens JMP Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference taking place in San Francisco on March 4, 2024.



The fireside chat will be held at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed live or as an archived replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.augmedix.com/.

Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please submit a request on the conference website, contact your Citizens JMP representative, or email Augmedix’s IR team FNK IR at investors@augmedix.com.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform digitizes natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real-time. The company’s platform uses automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency, and improving patient access. Through Augmedix’s proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

