Good Supply Launches New ‘Juiced’ Cannabis Pre-Roll Multi-Packs Across Canada

Featuring Additional Fruity Flavours to the Good Supply Family

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company today announced the latest product releases from its leading Canadian cannabis brand, Good Supply. Good Supply’s new infused GOOD SUPPLY JUICED™ lineup includes its first duo blunt multi-pack with the new 2x1g ‘Cherry on Top’ Blunts and a refreshed rotation of flavours in its new multi-strain 3x0.5g Discovery Pack.



First making its appearance across retailers last summer, Good Supply’s fruit-forward ‘JUICED’ infused pre-roll collection continues to expand with bold and fruity flavours drawing from Good Supply’s acclaimed fan-favourite offerings. Good Supply’s single-flavour pre-roll multi-packs, multi-flavour discovery pre-roll pack, and indulgent blunts feature a pairing of strain-specific flower with the fruit-flavoured extract of Good Supply’s best-selling vapes.

The latest additions to the Good Supply JUICED lineup include:

*NEW* JUICED Cherry on Top Blunts Duo

For its first drop, Good Supply launched its Groovy Grape and Bunches of Bananas Juiced Infused single 1g Blunts. Taking our flavours to the next level by pairing two complementary profiles, its Cherry on Top Juiced Infused Blunts Duo: a two-pack of 1g blunts featuring Cosmic Cherry and Golden Drizzle. Cosmic Cherry (Sativa) is a very cherry blunt elevated with a delicate lemon citrus sweetness for depth. Golden Drizzle (Indica) is a treat of a blunt to say the least, with a combo of sweet and caramelized flavour notes. These perfectly paired blunts are dripping with juicy flavour and hit hard in a smooth-smoking, slow-burning hemp blunt wrap.

Available in 2x1g packs in Manitoba and Ontario and coming soon to Alberta and Saskatchewan.

New Featured Flavours in the Good Supply JUICED Discovery Pack

With new flavours rotating every six months, the GOOD SUPPLY JUICED 3x0.5g Discovery Pack is where consumers can try the newest variety of flavours, available exclusively in the Juiced line-up before they’re available solo. This new rotation includes:

Cosmic Cherry (Sativa) – Sweet cherry and tart citrus

Watermelon Chew (Hybrid) – Juicy bubbalicious watermelon

Blue Burst (Indica) – Creamy blueberry



Good Supply’s signature Juiced collection, including its infused Cherry On Top Blunts and Refreshed Discovery Pack, are now available in select regions and retailers across Canada and can be found in their upgraded hemp-based packaging. To keep up with Good Supply and its latest innovations, follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we’re always up for a good time. Tilray’s GOOD SUPPLY™ brand is produced in accordance with a Health Canada cannabis processing and cultivation license held by Aphria Inc., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.

To learn more about Good Supply, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.



About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.



Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors:

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com