Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,566 in the last 365 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present a company overview at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 5, at 2:50 p.m. EDT (11:50 a.m. PDT) in Boston, Massachusetts.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC), BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody, and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. BDC-1001 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development following the successful completion of a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial that demonstrated tolerability and early clinical efficacy. BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, is expected to initiate a Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2023. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Matthew DeYoung
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
boltbio@argotpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more