Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,570 in the last 365 days.

Mural Oncology to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced that CEO Caroline Loew, Ph.D. will present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5th at 10:30am ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.muraloncology.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential and reach of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in mucosal melanoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:
David Borah, CFA
david.borah@muraloncology.com

Media:
Katie Sullivan
katie.sullivan@muraloncology.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mural Oncology to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more