New Look Chooses Dayforce to Transform HR and Payroll

Leading fashion retailer to implement Dayforce platform across 400 stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

MINNEAPOLIS and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that New Look, a leading affordable fashion omnichannel retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has chosen Dayforce to help provide a modern employee experience, optimise its workforce, and unify its HR and payroll processes in a single cloud HCM platform.



With more than 8,500 employees, plus additional seasonal workers during busy holiday periods, New Look was searching for a comprehensive solution to unify the employee experience across brick-and-mortar stores, ecommerce, and fulfilment. The retailer also wanted to provide the mobile-first, self-serve experience its team craves.

With Dayforce, New Look will better optimise its labour force and support future growth, streamline scheduling and workforce management, and help maintain compliance in an evolving regulatory environment - all in one system. The addition of on-demand pay with Dayforce Wallet in the UK will help New Look differentiate itself as an employer of choice in a competitive labour market.

“Real-time calculations made possible by Dayforce will revolutionise how we do payroll and provide valuable data and analytics to help us manage a complex workforce of full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers across hundreds of retail stores and warehouse facilities,” said Lisa Nash, Head of People Services, New Look. “We wanted to create a great colleague experience. With Dayforce we will provide a modern, seamless, flexible HR and pay system that not only meets our needs today, but also in the years ahead.”

“Managing the growing complexity of today’s workforce requires modern solutions and insights backed by data. Dayforce is perfectly positioned to help retailers like New Look drive labour efficiencies and provide a seamless, modern experience to frontline workers,” said Steve Holdridge, President, Dayforce, Inc. “New Look’s selection of Dayforce highlights the momentum we have in the EMEA region with companies of all sizes and across industries, and we’re thrilled to partner with them in this transformation to help future-proof their HR function across payroll and workforce management.”

To help ensure the successful delivery of the project, New Look is partnering with Accenture to implement the Dayforce platform across its operations.

