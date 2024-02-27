EnviroGold Global Announces Positive Initial Test Results with a Second Major Global Metal Production Company

Test Results Demonstrate an Expansion of Applications for Proprietary Leach Technology

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”), develops and owns clean technology working to quickly supply society’s need for low carbon economy metals from mine waste, is pleased to announce the successful completion of initial test work for its Smelter By-Product Project with a major global metal production company.



The initial test work, conducted by our inhouse team of experts, in conjunction with Brisbane Metallurgical Laboratories in Brisbane, Australia, focused on optimizing copper, silver, lead, zinc, and iron recovery from the smelter by-product, which results from previous metal processing operations. The results demonstrate another step change in efficiency in extracting critical metals from these by-product materials.

The test results confirmed excellent liberation of critical and precious metals using EnviroGold Global’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process (NVRO process) and support moving to phase 2 testing. The company is pleased to report the initial test results on a leach of the smelter by-product showed a strong oxidation rate and recovered very high levels of metals. The value of the current feed to the NVRO process is estimated to be over US$900/tonne (based on current LME pricing).

Metal Recovery Copper 98% Iron 98% Zinc 98% Lead 42% Silver 27%



The team will complete additional work to further understand and improve the silver recoveries.

The Company expects to further optimize these results in the Phase 2 test work. Phase 2 testing is expected to start in Q2 2024. With success in Phase 2, work will start on pre-pilot plant testing.

Mr. Malcolm Smith (CEO) commented,

“We are excited to be able to expand the scope of materials from which we can recover critical, strategic, and precious metals. We look forward to our continued journey to help the world bridge the gap in metal production that is predicted with the global transition to a low carbon economy.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a CleanTech company that uses proprietary technologies to reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes and by-products from metal production projects while maximizing return for its shareholders. The Company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing and remediating mine waste (tailings) and smelter by products to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and nickel. The Company intends to deploy a royalty model for its technology by licensing the NVRO process to waste and by-product owners.

Further Information

Mr. Malcolm Smith

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Website: www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com

