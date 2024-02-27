Monaghan Medical Corporation Attains ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management Excellence

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC) is proud to have achieved ISO 14001 certification, underscoring the company's dedication to continually improving environmental management practices.



ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard for organizations to design and implement an effective Environmental Management System (EMS). MMC's commitment to the ISO standard assures environmental risks are systematically managed and continuously improved. Risk-based thinking and the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) approach, many key themes within ISO 14001, are similar to other ISO standards, such as ISO 13485, a standard MMC has attained in the past. This certification serves as a differentiator, assuring customers of MMC's commitment to environmental compliance and stewardship.

"This certification signifies MMC's unwavering commitment to taking care of the environment, while continuing on our mission to deliver innovative medical devices that help people breathe better... We are proud to implement rigorous standards that go beyond compliance, demonstrating our dedication to sustainability through reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste from our operations."

-Andrew Sepcie, Vice President of Operations at MMC.

MMC's Environmental Management System (EMS) outlines key objectives for sustainable practices, aiming to improve our waste diversion rate with a proactive approach to recycling and waste reduction. Simultaneously, the company has set a longer-term goal to make significant reductions in our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

For more information about Monaghan Medical products, please visit www.monaghanmed.com

ABOUT MONAGHAN MEDICAL CORPORATION

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical Corporation is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage acute and chronic pulmonary illnesses and disease processes like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). MMC’s mission is to provide the respiratory community with quality, researched, and innovative devices to help people breathe easier.

