Gen II Fund Services Expands Leadership Team with Five New Principal Promotions

Gen II invests in company growth and employee career paths with five new Principal promotions

The Gen II 2024 Principal Class includes:

Dima Kasaji

Dima is a Principal of Gen II and has been with the company for over 6 years. Dima has extensive private equity knowledge and operational experience in managing single funds and fund of funds in private equity, real assets, debt and infrastructure strategies across the life-cycle of capital calls, distributions, capital account statements and reporting/monitoring.

Michael Abatemarco

Michael is a Principal of Gen II and has extensive expertise in credit fund operations with significant expertise managing organizations that provide outsourced services to fund managers. Michael has been with Gen II for almost 2 years.

Nicholas Stangl

Nicholas is a Principal of Gen II. Nicholas is an experienced professional in the alternative investment space with a background that includes business development, operations, accounting, compliance and information systems.

Katerina Loridas

Katerina is a Principal of Gen II and has been with the company for over 2 years. Katerina holds in depth knowledge of the investment management industry and has specialized knowledge in investment companies including ASC 946 and Regulation S-X.

Zhen Li

Zhen is a Principal of Gen II and has been with the company for over 5 years. Zhen has over a decade of private equity experience.

These individuals have consistently exhibited a strong impact-driven mindset, continuously expanding their skill sets, and fostering collaboration across various areas within the firm. Their efforts have not only contributed to the success of Gen II Fund Services, but have also played a crucial role in enhancing client experiences and strengthening the company's position in the market.

“These promotions are a testament to the outstanding contributions of these employees and reflect our commitment to helping employees build a career at Gen II – not just hold a job,” said Anne-Claire Berg, Chief People & Impact Officer at Gen II Fund Services, “Gen II has had a strong year and we are unwavering in our dedication to investing in our greatest asset – our people. We continue to thrive as a growing organization and our dedication to promoting within showcases our belief in nurturing talent and providing a clear career trajectory for our team.”

