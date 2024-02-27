EMN2024: Turin hosts International Multiple Myeloma Conference spotlighting research importance & innovative treatments

EMN2024: 5th EMN Multiple Myeloma Network International Conference - Turin (Italy), April 18-24, 2024 A moment of the 2018 Turin's edition of the European Myeloma Network International Conference - 01

From April 18 to 24, Turin, Italy will host the 5th European Myeloma Network International Conference. World level hematologists and clinical awaited.

Between 18 and 24 April, Turin will host the fifth international conference of the European Myeloma Network – the EMN2024. The Lingotto Conference Centre will welcome the European network of excellence in the research and treatment of multiple myeloma and neoplasia.

• Haematologists and clinical trials experts from all over the world will share and discuss the latest research advances and the most innovative treatments in the field. Approximately 80 speakers and 800 participants are expected to attend.

• There will be fifteen live educational sessions. One will be dedicated to the Patient’s Association, with a view to better understanding their points of view, hopes and needs. The presentation of 57 abstracts, amongst them posters and oral presentations. Then a lecture, four sponsored symposia, and six “meet the experts” parallel sessions on the first two days.

• The conference, promoted by the European EMN network with the support of the Turin based EMN Trial Office, will be held in Italy for the second time following the 2018 edition.

• Registrations to attend the conference at emn2024.com

From Thursday 18 to Saturday 20 April 2024, Italy will see the return of the European Myeloma Network conference. This important international event will once again be held in Turin – Italy – the city that hosted the inaugural edition back in 2018. The Lingotto Conference Centre will be the venue selected to welcome Europe’s network of excellence in research and therapies related to blood neoplasia and multiple myeloma.

This fifth edition – also known as the EMN2024 – is organized by the European EMN Network with the support provided by the EMN Trial Office (emntrialoffice.org) – the Italian branch located in Turin within Molecular Biotechnology Centre (MBC) – and by ER Congressi. A uniquely formative experience, it represents an opportunity for those engaged in the fight against blood neoplasia and multiple myeloma to share ideas, best practices, and innovative treatments for benefit of patients. It’s a perfect vehicle for young researchers, nurses, data managers and clinical trial teams.

This year’s event will include a session dedicated entirely to Patients Associations. It will take place on Saturday 20 April between 14.00 and 14.40 and will constitute an opportunity not only to understand patients’ perspectives, but also to hear their suggestions as regards future studies and treatments. Also on Saturday, between 11.40 and 12.40, there will be a joint session with EHA (European Hematology Association). It will serve, once more, to underscore the EMN Network’s open, inclusive approach and structure. Moreover, it will promote collaboration among the various national research groups, and between key scientific organizations, such as the EHA.

As ever, there will be a special focus on young and emerging hematologists and researchers. Amongst the 57 abstracts received and assessed by the international reviewers and experts, 49 will be displayed within the poster area. A further eight will be oral presentations during the course of the plenary sessions of the convention. Besides, eight young hematologists amongst the 49 displayed (each under the age of 40) will be awarded a travel grant.

The live programme of the three days is comprised of 15 educational sessions. They offer the public an opportunity to participate in debate, and to pose questions. Moreover, on Thursday 18th at 13.30 and Friday 19th at 13.15, there will be dedicated “Meet the Experts” sessions. These meetings (maximum 30 participants each), held in parallel over lunchtime, will give delegates an opportunity to focus still more on their specific fields of scientific interest.

Last but by no means least, a space will be reserved for the pharmaceutical industry promoting clinical trials. Through a lecture and four sponsored symposia, they will contribute to the overall program of the event.

Registrations to EMN2024 are already open. Participation will confer CME (Continuing Medical Education) credits, and so too credits for EBAH (European Board for Accreditation in Haematology). The “press” section of the website also provides fast-track access to media accreditation for journalists interested in participating in the event.

Coordinators of the scientific programme are Professors Pieter Sonneveld, Sonja Zweegman and Niels van de Donk from The Netherlands, whilst the Italian contingent is comprised of Professors Mario Boccadoro and Francesca Gay, and Doctor Roberto Mina.

They will assume responsibility for the organization of the congress onsite, and no fewer than twelve nations are represented on the board of EMN. From Austria comes Prof. Heinz Ludwig, from France Prof. Philippe Moreau, and from Germany Prof. Hermann Einsele. Greece is represented by Prof. Meletios Athanasios Dimopoulos, Itay by EMN vice-president Prof. Mario Boccadoro. The Norwegian representative will be Prof. Fredrik Schjesvold, his Dutch counterpart the EMN president Prof. Pieter Sonneveld. The Czech Republic contingent will be headed by Prof. Roman Hajek, and Spain’s Prof. Jesus Fernando San-Miguele will also be present. Prof. Christoph Driessen will cross the Alps from Switzerland, Turkey will be represented by Prof. Meral Beksac, and Gordon Cook will travel from the United Kingdom. Furthermore, speakers and moderators will arrive from all corners, including to United States, Canada and Australia.

All information pertaining to the fifth European Myeloma Convention may be found at emn2024.com and, in advance of the event, on the dedicated EMN2024 app.

