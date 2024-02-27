Vandana “Van” Sinha of VanSinha LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “What you emit, is what you get in life,” declares our guest, Vandana “Van” Sinha. She recently immigrated to the United States from India and has enjoyed a successful career in the corporate world, in her native India. Along the way, she found help through several spiritual and quantum modalities, and now seeks to help others with her knowledge and wisdom. This is her story.

Vandana “Van” Sinha is the founder of VanSinha LLC, where she is a spiritual coach specializing in quantum healing techniques.

“My belief system and work is based around the fact that we are pure energy fields, even at the smallest level – our DNA, and at the biggest level – the cosmos,” explains Van. “Everything that we go through in life is related to the data points that we have in our own quantum consciousness. It is important to understand your energy field, what vibrations you emit, and then work on it to lead a better life, depending on what you want to do.”

“As human beings, what you see is the physical part,” adds Van “Beyond that we have an energy field – emotional, mental, spiritual, and the soul itself, which also is an energy field. Much like with the energy of matter in quantum physics, we are also an energy field.” Van offers several modalities and tools to help improve our energy field and vibrations.

“My real goal and what I am offering now are workshops, to empower people” mentions Van. “Not only do I teach, but I also help people go through experiences where they heal themselves. Clearing Pathways is my signature series. There are twelve sessions that I take people through. Every week we run a ninety-minute session. Each session is magical and covers a particular aspect of your energy field. At the end of these twelve sessions, you will be leading a life of high vibration. You also will have cleared most of your baggage, have a direction in your life, and have a much smoother life. This is what I have experienced in my life.” Van’s website details the twelve topics of each session.

Another series that Van offers is titled Bathed in Moonlight. It is a free monthly meditation session where she runs an online group during every full moon, to harness the moon’s energy. “People who join, heal,” declares Van. Soul Blueprint Mastery is a three-day workshop. According to Van, “it’s an interplay between Akashic Records and Quantum Consciousness. It takes you into a deeper metaphysical understanding of your soul’s energetic blueprint.”

In addition to workshops, Van also offers one-on-one spiritual healing sessions to clients. Navigating the Akashic Records offers personalized guidance and healing, where Van and the client will discover the patterns that hold them back and identify pathways to a brighter future through the vast expanse of cosmic knowledge. Aura Cleanse and Chakra Alignment is a Level 1 form of Chakra Mastery, which focuses on energetic harmony across the traditional seven chakras – Root Charka, Sacral Charka, Solar Plexus Charka, Heart Charka, Throat Charka, Third Eye Charka, and Crown Charka. Level 2, known as Quantum Chakra Expansion, goes beyond the original seven and aligns with the cosmic consciousness and an even higher vibrational frequency. These chakras include the following – Earth Star Chakra, Lunar Chakra, Solar Chakra, Soul Star Chakra, Galactic Chakra, and Universal Chakra. Angel Healing offers divine guidance by connecting with the Archangels. Theta Depths is a six-stage process that navigates the subconscious mind for transformational healing.

Van also has authored two e-books. Her first book, The Fascinating Realm of the Akashic Records, published in 2023, offers a comprehensive explanation regarding Akashic Records. Van’s second book, The Akashic Manifesto: Quantum Techniques for Living Your Highest Potentials, published a year later in 2024, offers a more detailed approach in explaining the interplay between the Akashic Records and Quantum Consciousness.

“I have been doing these things for about thirty years as a mere curiosity,” recalls Van. “I picked up some techniques and continued to learn. I have done a lot of metaphysical work on myself. Whatever I have thought, I could achieve. People around me thought I have a generally blessed life.” Before all of this, I led a corporate life as a member of the executive committee and held other positions of authority in a consulting firm for eighteen years. When the pandemic happened in 2020, I felt that it was time to open a business related to spiritual healing. In 2022, I moved to the United States from India. This is when I realized that I needed to do bigger things in a different way, which I was able to translate into my business.”

“You should understand the power of your own quantum field,” concludes Van. “It takes you to a heightened level, once you understand the shifts that you can make, you will be able to align yourself spiritually to a very high vibration. You will live your life in alignment.”

https://www.vansinha.com/