Introducing the New Diafire Ridge Collection of Kitchen Knives for the Home Chef
Presale Begins February 27 Exclusively on Kickstarter
The inspiration for Diafire Ridge Kitchen Knives comes from a passion for cooking and a desire to provide home chefs with affordable, high-quality tools.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diafire is thrilled to announce Ridge, its innovative, vibrant collection of kitchen knives meticulously designed to enhance the culinary artistry of home chefs and enthusiasts alike. ARM Distribution, Inc. proudly unveils this affordable line on Kickstarter, inviting home chefs to be part of a movement that redefines kitchens and the meaningful time we spend with friends and family in our homes.
— ARM Distribution
"The inspiration for Diafire Ridge Kitchen Knives comes from a passion for cooking and a desire to provide home chefs with affordable, high-quality tools," says ARM Distribution. "We believe that high-quality kitchen knives should be accessible to all, and our collection reflects this belief. It's about empowering everyone to create their best dishes with tools that inspire confidence without breaking the bank."
Each knife in the Diafire Ridge collection is forged from premium materials. The precision-engineered design showcases Diafire’s commitment to quality. With geometric ergonomic handles that provide a comfortable grip and facilitate ease of use, these knives promise to turn meal prep into a joyful and effortless experience.
Features of Diafire Ridge Knives include:
- Available in a variety of seven beautiful colors to match every kitchen
- Ergonomic handles that are not only stylish but specially engineered with a unique geometric shape for maximum comfort and grip
- Crafted from high-quality German 1.4116 steel, known for its durability, corrosion resistance, and sharp edge retention.
ARM is excited to serve as the exclusive North American distributor for Diafire Ridge. This beautiful, affordable, and high-quality collection is available exclusively on Kickstarter. By supporting the campaign, backers will secure the Diafire Ridge Kitchen Knives before they hit the market and become integral members of a community that values culinary innovation and quality.
Diafire Ridge Kitchen Knives will be launched on February 27, 2024 exclusively on Kickstarter. For more information about Diafire Ridge, please visit www.diafireusa.com or check out the Kickstarter at kitchenknives.link/kickstarter.
About ARM Distribution, Inc: Located in Portland, OR, ARM Distribution is a collaboration of knife enthusiasts who believe that every home deserves kitchen knives that are beautiful, colorful, high quality, and affordable. The company evaluated kitchen knives more than a year before choosing Diafire Ridge and agreeing to be its exclusive North American distributor. ARM’s owners have a proven track record of product launches and customer service.
ARM Distribution Inc.
Diaire USA
hello@diafireusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram