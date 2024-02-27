Rising Prevalence of Digestive Disorders to Steer Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Past US$ 13,763 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

In the United States, a surge in preventive healthcare interest propels a 10.5% CAGR in prebiotic ingredient demand. Fueled by a preference for natural products, emphasis on gut health, and innovative sourcing, the trend aligns with rising functional food popularity.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prebiotic ingredient market value is estimated to reach US$ 7,215 million in 2024. It will likely register a CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period, totaling a valuation of US$ 13,763 million by 2034.



Inulin remains the widely used prebiotic ingredient globally, and the trend will likely continue during the next ten years. This is attributable to the increasing usage of inulin in food & beverage products, dietary supplements, medicines, and nutraceuticals due to its potential health benefits.

The growing frequency of digestive disorders and diseases such as IBS, constipation, etc., is a prominent factor fueling sales of prebiotic ingredients. Similarly, rising emphasis on improving gut health and incorporation of prebiotic fibers into functional meals to meet consumer demand will likely propel prebiotic ingredient demand.

The high range of applications of prebiotic ingredients extends even up to the cosmetic and personal use industry. Beauty brands are constructing products like sunscreens and lotions with prebiotic ingredients to enhance the microbiome of the skin. Hence, the expansion of the beauty industry is expected to propel the growth of the prebiotic ingredient market.

Companies are focussing on social media marketing to better position their products for more visibility to the consumers. Rising e-commerce penetration in different countries is likely to increase sales of prebiotic ingredients. This is because of easier product availability and accessibility.

Consumers can compare formulations by different brands to better meet their specific requirements and conditions. The brands must consider strict rules and regulations along with high intellectual property protection for products before launching a new product into the market.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for prebiotic ingredients is projected to total US$ 13,763 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on ingredients, the inulin segment is expected to account for a dominant revenue share in 2034.

The United States market is predicted to expand at 10.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China is set to witness a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.

through 2034. Prebiotic ingredient demand in India will likely rise at 10.5% CAGR through 2034.





“Prebiotic Ingredients have widening applications from clinical nutrition to infant formulas and animal food. As a result, their sales are expected to rise significantly amid increasing demand for nutrient-dense foods. Key market players who bring newer formulations into the market with better specification and health benefits at competitive pricing will experience sales with an upward trajectory,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Cargill, Tereos Group, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., Kerry Group plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Sensus America, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Nexira, and Prenexus Health are leading prebiotic ingredient manufacturers listed in the report.

Top players are constantly launching solutions as well as investing in research and development to explore novel applications. Several companies also employ strategies like advertisement, price reduction, celebrity endorsements, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

For instance,

In March 2023, a new prebiotic ingredient called FOSbeauty was introduced by Tereos Group for the personal care and cosmetics industry.





Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Segmentation

By Ingredients:

Fructooligosaccharide

Mannan-oligosaccharide

Galacto-oligosaccharide

Inulin

Other Ingredients

By Application:

Clinical Nutrition

Dietary Ingredients

Functional Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Breakfast Cereal

Meat Products

Animal Nutrition

Pet Food

By Source:

Vegetables

Cereals

Roots

Other Sources

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





