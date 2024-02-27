India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, 2030 | With CAGR of 15.6%

Dark kitchens/ghost kitchens/cloud kitchens are commercial spaces that offer food preparation and sometimes delivery but do not have traditional front-of-house dining services. They allow restaurants to focus on delivery and take-out orders by eliminating the costs associated with dining area service.

CoherentMI published a report, titled, India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Size was valued to grow from US$ 552 Million in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1523 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2023 and 2030.



Market Dynamics:

The India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens market is driven by two primary factors. Firstly, the growing demand for online food delivery services is fueling the adoption of dark kitchens in India. With the increasing popularity of online food ordering platforms, such as Swiggy and Zomato, the need for efficient and dedicated kitchen spaces for preparing food exclusively for delivery purposes has risen. Dark kitchens help restaurants and food chains to cater specifically to online orders without the need for a physical dine-in facility, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Secondly, the rising consumer preference for convenience and speed is also contributing to the growth of the dark kitchens market in India. Busy lifestyles and the desire for instant gratification have led to a surge in online food ordering, creating a need for specialized kitchens that focus solely on fulfilling this demand. Dark kitchens enable faster order processing, streamlined operations, and shorter delivery times, providing customers with a convenient and hassle-free experience.

India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 15.6% Largest Market India Market Concentration High Major Players Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Zomato, FreshMenu, Box8 and Among Others. Segments Covered By Type, By Product Type, By Nature, By Ordering Method Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Trends • Focus on Health-Conscious Offerings and Dietary Preferences
• Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Practices
• Expansion into Tier 2 and 3 Cities
• Leveraging Social Media and Digital Marketing

• Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Practices

• Expansion into Tier 2 and 3 Cities

• Leveraging Social Media and Digital Marketing

Key Market Takeaways:

India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for food delivery services and the rise in entrepreneurship and restaurant start-ups.





On the basis of Type, Independent Cloud Kitchens are expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their ability to cater to multiple brands and their independent branding capabilities.





On the basis of Product Type, Fast Food is expected to dominate the market, followed by Bakery Items, Beverages, Desserts, Salads & Wraps, Biryani & Rice Bowls, and Others.





By Nature, Franchised dark kitchens are expected to dominate the market, as they allow established brands to expand their presence without the investment in physical locations.





In terms of Ordering Method, Online Channels are expected to dominate the market due to the increasing popularity of food delivery apps and online platforms.





In terms of region, India is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The increasing urban population and the penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity are driving the growth of food delivery services in the country.





Key players operating in the India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens market include Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Zomato, FreshMenu, Box8, EatFit, Faasos, Holachef, Biryani By Kilo, Licious, Foodpanda, InnerChef, UberEats, Oven Story, Hoi Foods, Eatonomist, Happy Eats, Box C, and Curefoods Brands. These players are focusing on expanding their presence, offering a wide variety of food options, and enhancing the overall customer experience. The market is highly competitive, with players vying for a larger market share by providing innovative solutions and maintaining a strong network of restaurant partners.



Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of technology for efficient kitchen operations. Dark kitchen operators are leveraging technology solutions, such as advanced kitchen management systems and logistics software, to optimize their operations. These technologies enable real-time order tracking, inventory management, and efficient delivery route planning, improving overall efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The rising popularity of virtual restaurant brands is impacting the dark kitchen market in India. Virtual restaurants, also known as ghost restaurants, are delivery-only establishments that operate exclusively through online platforms. These virtual brands are becoming increasingly popular as they allow food entrepreneurs to experiment with innovative food concepts without the need for a physical restaurant space.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Salad Days – a cloud kitchen delivery platform, announced its plans to expand its operations beyond Bangalore, Karnataka, by opening to three new clouds kitchens.

In September 2022, Rebel Foods launched its virtual restaurant brand Firangi Bake specializing in flavored breads and bakes. This expands its portfolio into the bakery segment.

Read the complete market research report, "India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Food Delivery Services

The India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for food delivery services in the country. With the increasing number of working professionals and busy lifestyles, there has been a steady rise in the preference for ordering food online. Dark kitchens provide a convenient and cost-effective solution for restaurants and food brands to cater to this demand. These kitchens focus solely on food preparation for delivery and do not have a physical dining space, allowing them to optimize their operations and reduce overhead costs. The demand for food delivery services is expected to continue to rise, driving the growth of the dark kitchens market in India.

Rise in Entrepreneurship and Restaurant Start-ups

Another market opportunity for India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens is the rise in entrepreneurship and restaurant start-ups. The food industry in India is witnessing a surge in innovative food concepts and new restaurant formats. Dark kitchens provide an attractive option for entrepreneurs and start-ups to launch their food business without the need for significant capital investment in setting up a physical restaurant space. They can focus solely on food production and delivery, leveraging the growing online food delivery platforms. This trend of entrepreneurship and restaurant start-ups is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the dark kitchens market in India.

India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market Segmentation:

By Type Independent Cloud Kitchens Shared Kitchen Spaces Kitchen Pods

By Product Type Fast Food Bakery Items Beverages Desserts Salads & Wraps Biryani & Rice Bowls Others (Pizzas, Burgers, Rolls)

By Nature Franchised Standalone

By Ordering Method Online Channels Offline Channels Hybrid Model

By Cities Mumbai Delhi NCR Bengaluru Hyderabad Pune Chennai Others (Kolkata, Ahmedabad, etc)





Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the market for India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens? What are the primary drivers fostering growth in the market for India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market? Who are the key players actively involved in the India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market? What is the projected CAGR for the India Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market?

