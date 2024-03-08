Global Precast Concrete Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2024
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the precast concrete market size is predicted to reach $153.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.
The growth in the precast concrete market is due to Increasing expenditure on road and water infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest precast concrete market share. Major players in the precast concrete market include Holcim Group, CRH PLC, Gulf Precast Concrete Co, Tindall Corporation, Boral Limited, Forterra Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Balfour Beatty PLC.
Precast Concrete Market Segments
1. By Product: Structural Building Components, Architectural Building Components, Transportation Products, Water And Waste Handling Products, Other Products
2. By Type: Concrete Masonry Units (CMUS), Pavers, Retaining Walls, Other Types
3. By Element: Columns And Beams, Floors And Roofs, Walls And Barriers, Girders, Pipes, Paving Slabs, Utility Vaults, Other Elements
4. By End-Use: Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure
5. By Geography: The global precast concrete market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Precast concrete refers to a type of concrete that is prepared, cast, and cured off-site using reusable molds, typically in a controlled factory setting, as it is easier to control the mix, placement, and curing of precast because it is produced in a managed casting environment to provide functional versatility in parking garages, bridges, office buildings, stadiums, shops, and housing with repetitive and modular elements.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Precast Concrete Market Characteristics
3. Precast Concrete Market Trends And Strategies
4. Precast Concrete Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Precast Concrete Market Size And Growth
……
27. Precast Concrete Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Precast Concrete Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
