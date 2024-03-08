Powder Metallurgy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the powder metallurgy market size is predicted to reach $6.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the powder metallurgy market is due to the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest powder metallurgy market share. Major players in the powder metallurgy market include Glencore PLC, BASF SE, ArcelorMittal S.A., BHP Billiton Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Vale S.A., Anglo American PLC.

Powder Metallurgy Market Segments

By Material: Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Cobalt, Other Materials

By Process: Additive Manufacturing, Metal Injection Molding, Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing

By Type: Ferrous, Non-Ferrous

By Application: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical and Dental, Oil and Gas, Other Applications

By Geography: The global powder metallurgy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Powder metallurgy is a metal-forming method in which metal powder is pressed and sintered to give the desired shape to the metal. It is a cost-effective process, requires very little post-production processing, and is energy-efficient. The metal characteristics of products can be controlled and tailored as per need using the powder metallurgy process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Powder Metallurgy Market Characteristics

3. Powder Metallurgy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Powder Metallurgy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Powder Metallurgy Market Size And Growth

……

27. Powder Metallurgy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Powder Metallurgy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

