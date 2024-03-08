Power Rental Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Power Rental Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Power Rental Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $17.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Power Rental Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the power rental market size is predicted to reach $17.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the power rental market is due to rapid industrialization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest power rental market share. Major players in the power rental market include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco AB, United Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group PLC, Kohler Co, Wärtsilä Oyj, Generac Power Systems Inc.

Power Rental Market Segments

1. By Equipment: Generators, Transformers, Load Banks, Other Equipments

2. By Application: Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Base Load/Continuous Power

3. By Fuel Type: Diesel, Natural Gas, Other Fuel Types

4. By End-Users: Utilities, Oil And Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Metal And Mining, IT And Data centers, Corporate And Retail, Events, Other End-Users

5. By Geography: The global power rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Power rental refers to a service that allows leasing equipment that temporarily provides prime or standby power as and when needed. Generator sets, load banks, and an electrical distribution system are commonly rented for power.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Power Rental Market Characteristics

3. Power Rental Market Trends And Strategies

4. Power Rental Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Power Rental Market Size And Growth

……

27. Power Rental Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Power Rental Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

