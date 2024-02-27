Cards & Payments IT Services Market Size

The key market players in the global cards & payments IT services market include Accenture, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, NTT Data, CGI, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree, Synechron, Virtusa, and Cigniti, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global cards & payments IT services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2029.



One of the key drivers of the market growth is the rising digitization of financial services, which include payment options. This has led to an increase in demand for various payment applications like Google Pay, Venmo, and PhonePe, which further propels demand for IT services in financial services.

Key Market Trends

Introduction of Virtual Cards: The introduction of virtual credit cards has brought about a significant increase in the demand for IT services in cards & payment market, owing to the ease of carrying the card virtually over physically

The introduction of virtual credit cards has brought about a significant increase in the demand for IT services in cards & payment market, owing to the ease of carrying the card virtually over physically Advancement in New Technologies: Advancements in various technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics. The increasing usage of these technologies in financial services for better optimization and operation has led to significant growth in the card & payment IT services market

Advancements in various technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics. The increasing usage of these technologies in financial services for better optimization and operation has led to significant growth in the card & payment IT services market Increasing Government Investments: The growing investments into developing a digital infrastructure for payments by governments all over the world is a significant driver for the growth of the global market





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Cards & Payments IT Services Market - Forecast to 2029''

Key Market Insights

As per the payment outlook, the credit card segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the service type outlook, the payment gateway services segment is analysed to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market

North America region is analyzed to account for largest share of the global market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Processing Services

Payment Gateway Services

Card Management Services

Fraud Detection and Prevention Services

Consulting and Advisory Services

Infrastructure Services

By Payment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Credit Cards

Debit Cards

Prepaid Cards

Mobile Payments

Contactless Payments





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 976 935 2498

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment

