Clean Energy and Sustainability Market – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global clean energy and sustainability market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global clean energy and sustainability market is driven by heightened environmental awareness, stringent government policies promoting clean energy, corporate sustainability initiatives, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and services.

Key Market Trends

  • Growing reliance on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower as countries aim to reduce their carbon footprint and transition away from fossil fuels
  • Advancements in energy storage technologies, including batteries and grid-scale storage, address intermittency issues associated with renewable energy sources and improve overall grid reliability
  • The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and the push towards sustainable transportation as countries and companies prioritize the electrification of the automotive sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the solar energy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global clean energy and sustainability market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the end-user outlook, the industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global clean energy and sustainability market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • ABB Ltd., American Electric Power Company, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Électricité de France S.A., General Electric Company, NextEra Energy, Inc., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global clean energy and sustainability market

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Hydro and Ocean Power
  • Solar Energy
  • Bioenergy
  • Geothermal Energy
  • Wind Energy

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

