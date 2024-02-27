Clean Energy and Sustainability Market – Global Forecasts to 2029

ABB Ltd., American Electric Power Company, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Électricité de France S.A., General Electric Company, NextEra Energy, Inc., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global clean energy and sustainability market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global clean energy and sustainability market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global clean energy and sustainability market is driven by heightened environmental awareness, stringent government policies promoting clean energy, corporate sustainability initiatives, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and services.

Key Market Trends

Growing reliance on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower as countries aim to reduce their carbon footprint and transition away from fossil fuels

Advancements in energy storage technologies, including batteries and grid-scale storage, address intermittency issues associated with renewable energy sources and improve overall grid reliability

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and the push towards sustainable transportation as countries and companies prioritize the electrification of the automotive sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the solar energy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global clean energy and sustainability market from 2024 to 2029

As per the end-user outlook, the industrial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global clean energy and sustainability market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

ABB Ltd., American Electric Power Company, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Électricité de France S.A., General Electric Company, NextEra Energy, Inc., Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global clean energy and sustainability market





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Hydro and Ocean Power

Solar Energy

Bioenergy

Geothermal Energy

Wind Energy





By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 976 935 2498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment

