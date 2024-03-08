Global Propulsion Systems Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the propulsion systems market size is predicted to reach $431.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the propulsion systems market is due to rising defense expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest propulsion systems market share. Major players in the propulsion systems market include General Electric Company, Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE.

Propulsion Systems Market Segments

• By Type: Air Breathing, Non-Air Breathing

• By Application: Airplanes, Missiles, Unnamed Aerial Vehicles, Spacecraft

• By End-User: Commercial, Government & Military

• By Geography: The global propulsion systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A propulsion system is a machine that provides a propelling or driving force to push a forward motion in the object using Newton’s third law of action and reaction. The propulsion systems are used to generate thrust to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Propulsion Systems Market Characteristics

3. Propulsion Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Propulsion Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Propulsion Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Propulsion Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Propulsion Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

