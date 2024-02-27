Light Control Switches Market to Witness Robust Expansion By 2030 With Key Players: Panasonic, Schneider Electric

light control switches market

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The light control switches market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2020, and Light control switches market forecast projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2030, with global Light control switches market forecast expected at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Light control switches play an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as light is the basic the amenity for everyone. Lighting controls are input/output devices and systems. The control system receives information, decides what to do with it, and then adjusts lighting power accordingly. Power travels along the circuit to energize a group of lights. In addition, light control switches help to regulate the energy and provide the wide benefit for energy management.

The global light control switches market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020–2030. The report includes the study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The global light control switches market is segmented on the basis of product type, solution type, communication technology, light source, application and region. Depending on product type, the market is categorized into switches and dimmers. On the basis of solution type, it is divided into Standalone Light Control Solutions and Integrated Light Control Solutions. On the basis of communication technology, it is classified into wired technology and wireless technology. On the basis of light source, it is classified into incandescent, fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, light emitting diode and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL). Application wise, it is categorized into indoor and outdoor which are further segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, highways & roadways lighting, architectural lighting and Lighting for public places. Region wise it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Product Type

Switches

Dimmer

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Highways & Roadways Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

By Solution Type

Standalone Light Control Solutions

Integrated Light Control Solutions

By Communication Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

By Light Source

Incandescent

Fluorescent

High-intensity Discharge

Light Emitting Diode

Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Region wise, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

As per Light control switches market analysis, by product type, switches accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of solution type, the Standalone Light Control Solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of light source, the Light Emitting Diode segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

On the basis of application, the Lighting for Public Places segment was the major share contributor in 2020

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Light Control Switches Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton CorporationGeneral Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Industries

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Signify (Philips Lighting)