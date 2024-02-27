Submit Release
Award-Winning Author Lisa Braxton's New Book is a Powerful Meditation on Grief

Dancing Between The Raindrops Book Cover

Author Lisa Braxton

Sea Crow Press Logo

Sea Crow Press Announces Dancing Between the Raindrops: A Daughter's Reflections on Love and Loss, a must-read for anyone who has lost a loved one.

'Dancing Between the Raindrops: A Daughter's Reflections on Love and Loss' is a family story and a cultural story rich in Black history themes.”
— Lisa Braxton
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Crow Press Announces Lisa Braxtons' powerful memoir Dancing Between the Raindrops: A Daughter's Reflections on Love and Loss, launching May 7, 2024. A powerful meditation on grief, a deeply personal mosaic of a daughter's remembrances of beautiful, challenging and heartbreaking moments of life with her family. It speaks to anyone who has lost a loved one.

From The Book
Mom wanted to be a writer. To put her creativity on paper and share it with the world. When I was a little girl, she showed me a fragment of a story she had started.

"That's really good, Mommy," I remember saying. "You should finish it."

Mom gave me a sideways glance and shook her head. "I don't think it's any good."
I reassured her it was good, and that I wanted to read more, but she put the story away.

About The Author
Lisa Braxton is the author of the novel, The Talking Drum, winner of a 2021 Independent Publisher (IPPY) Book Awards Gold Medal, overall winner of Shelf Unbound book review magazine's 2020 Independently Published Book Award, winner of a 2020 Outstanding Literary Award from the National Association of Black Journalists, and a Finalist for the International Book Awards.

What They're Saying
"Dancing Between the Raindrops is a heartfelt homage to Braxton's parents in the wake of their passing. She touches the soul of every adult child's mourning in ways poignant, nostalgic, aching, and funny with a clever patchwork of writing styles. A must-read!"
—E. Dolores Johnson, author of Say I'm Dead, A Family Memoir of Race, Secrets and Love

"This memoir time travels to a past that grieves those who are gone while not being afraid to tell the parts about how anti-Black racism and white supremacy imposed itself, limiting and constraining people's lives. And yet, the fact that this powerful book exists is evidence of how love, creativity, stories, and the human spirit triumphs and overcomes."
—Grace Talusan, author of The Body Papers: A Memoir

Details
Perfect-bound paperback 6 x 9
158 pages
Publication Date: May 7, 2024
ISBN: 978-1961864061
Publisher: Sea Crow Press
Category: Nonfiction | Memoir | Family | African American
Distributor: Ingram Spark: 40% Returnable, 50% not returnable from the press at orders@seacrowpress.com
Visit Sea Crow Press at: www.seacrowpress.com

About the Press:
Sea Crow Press is an award-winning woman-run independent book publisher based on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Please visit

Sea Crow Press
Sea Crow Press LLC
info@seacrowpress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

