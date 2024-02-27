Brighton Court Assisted Living Provides a Comfortable Senior Living Environment
Brighton Court Assisted Living Provides a Comfortable Senior Living EnvironmentSPOKANE VALLEY WA, WASHINGTON, US STATE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokane Valley, Washington, February 1, 2024: Brighton Court Assisted Living is pleased to announce that they provide a comfortable senior living environment that helps seniors maintain independence while having access to the necessary care when required. Residents can choose from various floor plans to best suit their needs and give them the necessary space to enjoy their retirement years.
Brighton Court aims to make senior living as comfortable and safe as possible. While some units have a kitchen in the apartment, dining options are available to give senior residents access to nutritious, delicious meals. Assisted living residents will also receive daily housekeeping services, access to the laundry room, scheduled transportation, and most utilities included in the rental fee. A full-time nurse and staff are on call 24/7 to assist when necessary.
Brighton Court is dedicated to keeping seniors safe and comfortable in their living environment. While seniors are encouraged to be as independent as they wish, residents can enjoy medication monitoring, personal care services, escorts to meals and activities, incontinence management, specialized nutritional planning, tray service delivered to the apartment, and personal laundry services. The Sapphire Life Enrichment Program is available to keep seniors active and engaged.
Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable senior living environment or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Brighton Court website or calling 1-509-926-4533.
About Brighton Court: Brighton Court is an assisted living facility in Spokane Valley, specializing in memory care and other assisted living services. They offer a comfortable living environment for seniors who may be unable to age in place safely. Their staff aims to keep residents active and engaged, encouraging an independent lifestyle while getting care and assistance when required.
