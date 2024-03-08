Global Petroleum Coke Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Petroleum Coke Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Petroleum Coke Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the petroleum coke market size is predicted to reach $53.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.
The growth in the petroleum coke market is due to the rise in the production of steel. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest petroleum coke market share. Major players in the petroleum coke market include BP PLC, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Phillips 66 Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Valero Energy Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Petroleum Coke Market Segments
• By Type: Fuel Grade, Calcined Coke
• By Physical Form: Needle Coke, Sponge Coke, Shot Coke, Honeycomb Coke
• By Application: Power Plants, Cement Kilns, Steel, Aluminum, Fertilizer, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global petroleum coke market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Petroleum coke (also known as pet coke) is a by-product produced when tar sands bitumen is processed into crude oil. It is known as green coke until it is thermally processed and converted into crystalline or calcined pet coke, which is utilized in the production of electrodes for steel and aluminum extraction.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Petroleum Coke Market Characteristics
3. Petroleum Coke Market Trends And Strategies
4. Petroleum Coke Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Petroleum Coke Market Size And Growth
……
27. Petroleum Coke Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Petroleum Coke Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
