Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the peptide therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $68.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.
The growth in the peptide therapeutics market is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest peptide therapeutics market share. Major players in the peptide therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Jhonson & Jhonson, Abbvie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
Peptide Therapeutics Market Segments
• By Type: Generic, Branded
• By Route of Administration: Parenteral, Mucosal, Oral, Transdermal
• By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous Systems, Metabolic Disorders, Infections, Hematological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatology, Respiratory Disorders, Acromegaly, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global peptide therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Peptide therapeutics refer to a therapeutic approach that uses peptides as medications. Peptides are a distinct family of pharmacological substances that are molecularly situated in between proteins and tiny molecules. Peptides that are found in nature serve a variety of purposes, including those of hormones, growth factors, neurotransmitters, ion channel ligands, and anti-infectives. Consequently, using peptides as treatments offers a way to target a variety of cells and control their response.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Peptide Therapeutics Market Characteristics
3. Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Peptide Therapeutics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Peptide Therapeutics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Peptide Therapeutics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
