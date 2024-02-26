Senate Bill 1085 Printer's Number 1403

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1403

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1085

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, COSTA, REGAN AND J. WARD,

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, providing

for corrections officers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 75

CORRECTIONS OFFICERS

Sec.

7501. Residency.

§ 7501. Residency.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, an individual

applying for a position or promotion as a corrections officer at

a State correctional institution may reside outside of this

Commonwealth.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

