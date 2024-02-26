Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,301 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1085 Printer's Number 1403

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1403

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1085

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, COSTA, REGAN AND J. WARD,

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, providing

for corrections officers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 75

CORRECTIONS OFFICERS

Sec.

7501. Residency.

§ 7501. Residency.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, an individual

applying for a position or promotion as a corrections officer at

a State correctional institution may reside outside of this

Commonwealth.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Bill 1085 Printer's Number 1403

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more