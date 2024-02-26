Senate Bill 1085 Printer's Number 1403
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1403
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1085
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, ROTHMAN, COSTA, REGAN AND J. WARD,
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions, providing
for corrections officers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 75
CORRECTIONS OFFICERS
Sec.
7501. Residency.
§ 7501. Residency.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, an individual
applying for a position or promotion as a corrections officer at
a State correctional institution may reside outside of this
Commonwealth.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
