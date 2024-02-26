Senate Bill 1079 Printer's Number 1401

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1401

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1079

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, LAUGHLIN,

SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA,

DILLON, J. WARD, KANE, SCHWANK AND MASTRIANO,

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153),

entitled "An act providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert

System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania State

Police to establish and maintain the Pennsylvania Amber Alert

System; assessing costs; and providing for immunity and

penalties," establishing the Pennsylvania Purple Alert

System; and further providing for immunity.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and sections 1 and 5(b) of the act of

November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the

Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System and the

Pennsylvania Purple Alert System; authorizing and directing

the Pennsylvania State Police to establish and maintain the

[Pennsylvania Amber Alert System] alert systems; assessing

costs; and providing for immunity and penalties.

Section 1. Pennsylvania Amber Alert System [and], Missing

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19