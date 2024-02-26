Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1402
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1083
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, KANE, FARRY, ROTHMAN, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, MILLER,
DILLON, DUSH, LAUGHLIN AND BROWN, FEBRUARY 26, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in minors, further providing for the
offense of sexual abuse of children and for the offense of
transmission of sexually explicit images by minor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6312(c), (d), (f)(3) and (g) of Title 18
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 6312. Sexual abuse of children.
* * *
(c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer
depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,
distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or
exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,
distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or
exhibition to others, any book, magazine, pamphlet, slide,
photograph, film, videotape, computer depiction, artificially
