Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1402

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1402

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1083

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, KANE, FARRY, ROTHMAN, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, MILLER,

DILLON, DUSH, LAUGHLIN AND BROWN, FEBRUARY 26, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in minors, further providing for the

offense of sexual abuse of children and for the offense of

transmission of sexually explicit images by minor.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6312(c), (d), (f)(3) and (g) of Title 18

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 6312. Sexual abuse of children.

* * *

(c) Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer

depictions and films.--Any person who knowingly sells,

distributes, delivers, disseminates, transfers, displays or

exhibits to others, or who possesses for the purpose of sale,

distribution, delivery, dissemination, transfer, display or

exhibition to others, any book, magazine, pamphlet, slide,

photograph, film, videotape, computer depiction, artificially

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

