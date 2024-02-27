Employment survey for November 2023 - January 2024

MACAU, February 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate and the unemployment rate of local residents for November 2023 - January 2024 were 2.2% and 2.8% respectively. Both indicators decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (October - December 2023) and have returned to the corresponding levels in early 2020. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 1.5%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 379,100 and the labour force participation rate was 67.9%. Total employment (370,700) and the number of employed residents (285,500) dropped by 400 and 600 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in the Construction sector and Retail Trade decreased, while that in Gaming & Junket Activities and Hotels & Similar Activities increased.

Number of the unemployed (8,400) decreased by 200 from the previous period. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Retail Trade, Gaming & Junket Activities and the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job fell by 3.0 percentage points to 9.2% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed (5,700) increased by 500 from the previous period, with the majority working in the Transport & Storage sector and the Construction sector.

In comparison with November 2022 - January 2023, the labour force participation rate, the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate decreased by 0.6, 1.2 and 1.7 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 100,700 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force (479,900) increased by 300 from the previous period.