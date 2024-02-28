Pentas Flora Revs Up Sustainability in Sabah with the Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL Program Launch
From left - Mr. Oon Kin Seng, Mr. Amos Thien Tze Tin, En. Yaras Bin Yusup and Datuk Mohammad Pintaz Badar.
Pentas Flora’s GREEN LABEL Program, marks a significant step towards sustainable waste management in Sabah's service centres.
The Pentas Flora SABAH GREEN LABEL Program is not just about disposing of waste; it's about transforming how we approach sustainability.”KOTA KINABALU , SABAH , MALAYSIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentas Flora (Sabah) Sdn Bhd - a member of the Pentas Flora Group, a leading Scheduled Waste Management player in Malaysia, officially launched its groundbreaking Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL Program on 22nd February 2024. This program marks a significant step towards sustainable waste management in Sabah's service centres and the automotive industry. The event was officially launched by Mr. Oon Kin Seng, Group Executive Director of Pentas Flora Group as well as Datuk Mohammad Pintaz Badar, Chairman of Pentas Flora Sabah in the presence of Mr. Amos Thien Tze Tin, PR Secretary to the Minister of Industrial Development & Entrepreneurship of Sabah and En. Yaras Bin Yusup, Timbalan Pengarah (Operasi) Jabatan Alam Sekitar Negeri Sabah, who lent their support to this impactful initiative.
— Mr. Oon Kin Seng, Pentas Flora Group Executive Director
"The Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL Program is not just about disposing of waste; it's about transforming how we approach sustainability. By focusing on service excellence, efficient waste management, environmental compliance, and long-term sustainability, we aim to empower service centres to become true champions for the environment while reaping significant benefits for their businesses. We see Sabah to be a great state where Pentas Flora’s initiatives can flourish, hence why we began this program here in Sabah. In the long run, we aim to be investing RM50 million into our operations here in Sabah this 2024,” said Mr. Oon Kin Seng.
“Our journey begins with the GREEN LABEL Initiative, a beacon of sustainability that illuminates the path toward a cleaner, more responsible future. For service centers and waste generators in Sabah, this initiative is not merely a label—it's a promise. A promise to reduce our ecological footprint, protect our natural resources, and safeguard the well-being of generations to come”, he added.
“I am glad to see such initiatives taking place in Sabah and Malaysia as a whole. We thank Pentas Flora for helming this GREEN LABEL Program and we are excited for the investment coming into the state. This will ensure more job opportunities for Sabahans and positive economic growth for the state and the country at large”, said Mr. Amos Thien.
According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the scheduled waste generated in Malaysia increased by 4.5% to 7,505.2 metric tonnes in 2021 from 7,185.2MT in 2020. Sabah contributed to 3.6% of the total scheduled waste generated in Malaysia in 2021, with 270.2MT. These figures are expected to rise further as our population and economic activities grow.
Therefore, it is imperative that we adopt sound scheduled waste management practices that comply with the relevant laws and regulations, such as the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005. We must also strive to adopt the best available techniques and practices that minimize waste generation, maximize resource recovery, and ensure safe disposal.
The Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL program kicked off with a morning seminar on scheduled waste management, where the Department of Environment Sabah (DOE) experts delved into the intricacies of the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005, offering practical guidance on packaging, labelling, storage, and waste generator responsibilities. The eSWIS system, a crucial tool for waste tracking and reporting, was also comprehensively discussed.
Following a press conference in the evening, the event saw a grand ceremony with a plaque presentation recognizing participating service centres and an Achievement Award presentation celebrating outstanding environmental efforts. The event culminated in a sumptuous dinner attended by over 150 guests, fostering a sense of community and shared commitment to a greener Sabah.
“The Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL Program is a new initiative designed to recognize and reward businesses that are committed to sustainable practices. We believe that businesses have a responsibility to protect the environment, and we are proud to partner with companies that share our values. The businesses recognised at this function have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability, and we are honoured to have them as part of the program”, said Gunaprasath Bupalan, Pentas Flora’s Corporate Communications Consultant who also emceed the event.
The Pentas Flora Green Label Program offers a comprehensive suite of benefits for participating service centres, including enhanced environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, long-term profitability and exclusive program benefits amongst other perks.
Pentas Flora is confident that the Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL Program will become a catalyst for positive change in Sabah, driving sustainable practices across the service sector and contributing to a cleaner, healthier future for the state and hopefully for the entire nation in the near future.
If you would like to find out more about how your service centre or business could be Pentas Flora GREEN LABEL certified, do reach out to us at gunaprasath.bupalan@pentasflora.com or carey.yap@pentasflora.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Pentas Flora
For over a decade, Pentas Flora has reigned supreme as Malaysia's waste management leader. With comprehensive solutions and unparalleled expertise, they tackle diverse scheduled waste challenges across industries. But their ambitions extend far beyond mere disposal. Their true passion lies in environmental stewardship. Pentas Flora champions a revolutionary end-to-end approach. Their specialized re-refining services transform waste oil into fuel oil and eco base oil, fueling a circular economy and a cleaner future. This proactive strategy has reclaimed a significant portion of Malaysia's automotive and industrial waste, paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable nation. In essence, Pentas Flora is not just a waste management company; they are an environmental powerhouse, weaving responsibility into the fabric of Malaysian industry.
Gunaprasath Bupalan
Pentas Flora Sdn Bhd
0179203544
gunaprasath.bupalan@pentasflora.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram