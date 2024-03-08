Passive Optical Network Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Passive Optical Network Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The passive optical network market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $43.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passive optical network market size is predicted to reach $43.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.

The growth in the passive optical network market is due to increasing penetration of telecom and internet services. North America region is expected to hold the largest passive optical network market share. Major players in the passive optical network market include Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Passive Optical Network Market Segments

• By Component: Optical Power Splitters, Optical Filters, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexe

• By Structure: Ethernet Passive Optical Networks (EPON), Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

• By Application: Residential Service (FTTH), Business Service (Other FTTx), Mobile Backhaul

• By Geography: The global passive optical network market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Passive optical network refers to a fiber-optic network, which uses a point-to-multipoint topology and optical splitters to deliver data from a single transmission point to multiple user endpoints. The unpowered state of the fiber and splitting/combining components is referred to as passive in this context.

