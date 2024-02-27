Autonomous Vehicle Market Soars to $448.6 Billion by 2035, Propelled by 22.2% CAGR

Autonomous Vehicle Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autonomous Vehicle Market," 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔𝟎.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟒𝟖.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓.

Automotive manufacturers have developed autonomous vehicles featuring advanced AI functionalities, such as personal AI assistants, radar detection systems, and cameras, all aimed at emphasizing safety and various other functions. These self-driving cars have incorporated AI-enhanced features that represent a significant leap forward from their earlier iterations. These self-driving systems can learn from the driver's habits, including driving speed, preferred cabin temperature, adherence to traffic signals, favorite songs, and radio station preferences. By evaluating driving skills, these autonomous vehicles have contributed to modifying undesirable driving behaviors and patterns. Autonomous driving technology enhances road safety, optimizing traffic flow, facilitating personal mobility, promoting eco-friendly driving practices, and boosting driver productivity. These various technologies that support human drivers can be categorized based on their degree of autonomy such as level 3, level 4 and level 5.

Growth in development and innovation continues to fuel the growth of autonomous vehicles. In addition, the global market is fueled by the positive impact of robo taxi developments by many startups and major players, such as in May 2023, Waymo, a division of Alphabet announced a multi-year partnership with Uber to offer autonomous driving and delivery through Uber Eats, starting at the end of 2023 in the largest fully autonomous service area in the world. Moreover, in May 2023, DiDi Autonomous Driving, the self-driving technology division of DiDi Global, announced the strengthening of its partnership with GAC AION, a subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) to establish a joint venture for mass production of electronic robot taxi under the joint project AIDI.

In October, 2023, Nvidia and Foxconn joined forces to establish "AI factories," which are data centers specially designed to accelerate the advancement of self-driving vehicles and autonomous machines. The AI factory will harness Nvidia's GPU computing infrastructure to process and enhance data, converting it into valuable AI models and information. This will result in the enhancement of software and updates for the entire AI fleet. This partnership builds upon an ongoing collaboration, where Foxconn has pledged to manufacture electronic control units using Nvidia's next-generation system-on-a-chip, known as Drive Thor, starting in 2025.

The development of self-driving technology is still in its early stages due to the lack of infrastructure required for its proper implementation. However, various automotive companies have made substantial investments in Mexico and expanded their facilities within the country. For example, in July 2023, ZF commenced the production of its advanced driver assist system (ADAS) technology at its Monterrey, Nuevo Leon plant in Mexico. Similarly, another company, Luminar, has expanded its presence and is anticipated to commence operations in Mexico in 2023. Mexico is poised to emerge as a significant manufacturing hub for self-driving truck technology in the forecast period.

The global transportation infrastructure has changed swiftly due to the expansion of use of the Internet of Things (IoT). Digital platforms developed by firms such as Cisco and IBM that enhance surveillance, optimize waste collection, and manage traffic and streetlights. An autonomous vehicle is one that can carry out the difficult task of driving without the assistance of a human driver. It is also referred to as a self-driving vehicle, driverless vehicle, or automated vehicle. Autonomous cars use complex computer algorithms with sensing technologies including light- and radio-detection-ranging (LiDAR), infrared (IR) and visible cameras, and specialized short-range communications (DSRC) systems to achieve this. Certain systems are intentionally designed to be redundant, such obstacle detection systems, so that in the event of a malfunction, a backup system is expected to take over.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The self-driving technology sector experienced a negative influence from the COVID-19 pandemic. The global market encountered a standstill, with disruptions in the supply of essential materials such as automotive components in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic occurred. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engaged in vehicle production were compelled to cease their manufacturing and assembly lines to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus among their workforces. Moreover, the testing of new vehicles and associated technologies was also impeded owing to these circumstances.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By level of automation, the level 5 segment dominated the global autonomous vehicles market in terms of growth rate.

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the global autonomous vehicles market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the civil segment dominated the global autonomous vehicles market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the autonomous vehicles market are 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬-𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐳, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐒𝐀, 𝐀𝐁 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐨, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 which offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

