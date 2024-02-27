PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 Bong Go extends aid to victims of harsh weather in Samal Island; advocates for mandatory evacuation centers nationwide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended assistance to the community affected by severe winds and waves in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), Davao del Norte. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to immediate relief and long-term disaster resilience, Senator Go highlighted his support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill. Co-sponsored by Senator Go and primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, the bill aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. This initiative marks a significant step forward from its earlier version entitled Mandatory Evacuation Center bill authored by Senator Go, emphasizing the need for a more structured and reliable infrastructure to safeguard communities against disasters and calamities. "Ito po ngayon ang version nito sa Senado, itong Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act na kung saan po'y magkakaroon tayo ng mga evacuation center sa mga probinsiya at sa mga munisipyo dahil minsan kapag may disaster, nagagamit po 'yung mga eskwelahan bilang temporary shelter na nakakaapekto sa pag-aaral ng mga bata," said Go. "So dapat po'y malinis, maayos, kumportable ang mga kababayan natin para hindi sila magkasakit at mas mabilis makabangon muli. Mayroon silang CR, may higaan silang kumportable for the meantime, habang hindi pa sila makabalik sa kanilang pamamahay. Sunog, baha, lindol, putok ng bulkan, kailangan po natin itong evacuation centers, kaya isinulong po natin ito," he added. The relief activity was held at the Barangay Balet gymnasium on Monday, February 19, in coordination with Councilor Renz Lacorte. A total of 40 affected Samaleños received rice packs, bags, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development conducted an assessment wherein qualified individuals may receive necessary housing, livelihood, or financial assistance, respectively. Go, the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported several initiatives on the island to ensure its fast economic recovery. The projects include the construction of several roads, the road stretching from Crossing Toril, Babak to Brgy. Sto. Niño, Babak District; the road connecting San Agustin Elementary School to Maximo Arellano Elementary School, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Babak District, and the road at the port of Brgy. Sta. Cruz to Brgy. Linosutan, Talicud Island, Kaputian District. Furthermore, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go supported the funding for a Super Health Center on the island, the groundbreaking of which was personally attended by the senator in 2022. Super Health Centers offer health services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Over 700 Super Health Centers are funded nationwide through the efforts of Go, DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers to bring primary health care closer to communities. Lastly, Go also encouraged them to seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Centers in Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City or Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City. Institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 that Go principally sponsored and authored in the Senate, there are now 159 Malasakit Centers established nationwide that have helped more than ten million indigent Filipinos according to DOH.