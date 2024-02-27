Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Quiboloy's refusal to appear in upcoming Senate hearing

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality is conducting an investigation in aid of legislation, and it has the power to compel the attendance of witnesses - no matter how well-connected they are.

In the past, Cabinet officials, lawmakers, an incumbent Senate President, and even a former President have submitted to Senate subpoenas and appeared as witnesses. His constitutional rights, like all witnesses, are respected. Pero hindi siya mataas pa sa presidente, sa Senado, at sa batas.

Sa kabilang banda, hindi po ako mangingiming tumindig laban sa mga nananakit ng kapwa -- lalaki, babae, bata, at kahit kadugo, gaya ng hindi nangingimi ang Senado na magsalita laban sa mga mapanakit, mapang-abuso at tiwali.

Isa lang ang hinihingi sa inyo -- ang magpakita sa Senado. Tinatawag niyong duwag ang testigong nakatakip ang mukha pero nagpasa naman ng affidavit, habang hindi kayo sumusunod sa subpoena at nagpadala lang ng audio clip.

Bukas po ang Senado para sa panig niyo. Hinihintay namin kayo.

