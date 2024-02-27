SPEECH OF SEN. GRACE POE ON THE RESOLUTION HONORING FORMER UN SECRETARY GENERAL BAN KI-MOON

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Mr. President, it is an honor to welcome to the halls of the Senate esteemed diplomat and world leader Mr. Ban Ki-moon.

Though Mr. Ban has a reputation as a man of utmost humility, his over 50 years of diplomacy and development work is a feat worthy of praise and emulation. After almost 40 years in Korea's Foreign Ministry and nine years as the United Nations Secretary General, he continues to fight for his advocacies up to this day.

He was just elected for his fourth term as President and Council Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Since 2012, the GGGI has partnered extensively with our government in various green growth programs such as climate resilient agriculture, clean energy transition, energy efficiency in MSME buildings, Bataan electric public transport, and Mindoro climate resilience.

As a woman senator, I also want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ban for his efforts to recognize the importance of women both in and outside of the workplace. During his term, Mr. Ban spearheaded the creation of the UN Women and increased the number of women in the organization's senior management.

I join my colleagues in thanking Mr. Ban for his countless efforts in opening dialogues between states and protecting the vulnerable.