At Home Care Group Offers Physical Therapy Assistance in Portland, OR
At Home Care Group
At Home Care Group Offers Physical Therapy Assistance in Portland, ORPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Home Care Group is pleased to announce that they offer physical therapy assistance in Portland, OR, to help seniors safely and effectively recover from surgery and illnesses that affect their mobility. Many seniors must stay in nursing homes during recovery to ensure they have the necessary assistance to remain safe. These seniors can return home faster without impeding their recovery with physical therapy assistance.
At Home Care Group employs qualified caregivers with experience in physical therapy to ensure seniors can hire someone to help with their recovery journeys in the comfort of their homes. This caregiver is skilled in physical therapy treatment and can assist seniors as they complete their physical therapy care in the comfort of their homes. They will no longer be limited to nursing homes to complete recovery before being allowed to return to their homes. By completing physical therapy at home, seniors can recover more quickly and maintain a positive outlook.
At Home Care Group works with families to develop an effective care plan that keeps seniors safe and healthy in their homes. Physical therapy assistance in Portland, OR, is just one of the offered services. They can also help with respite care, 24-hour care, companionship, and more, giving seniors the necessary care in the comfort of their homes.
Anyone interested in learning the At Home Care Group website or calling 1-971-246-5176.
About At Home Care Group: At Home Care Group is a trusted Oregon in-home care service that ensures clients can remain comfortably in their homes without compromising health and safety. Their qualified caregivers create personalized care plans based on each individual’s needs, giving them peace of mind. They provide on-site evaluations, customized solutions, and one-on-one personalized care to help seniors age in place safely. Families can rest assured their loved ones are in good hands with the At Home Care Group team.
Company: At Home Care Group
City: Portland
State: OR
Telephone number: 1-971-246-5176
about physical therapy assistance in Portland, OR, you can find out more by visiting us
At Home Care Group - Portland
At Home Care Group - Portland
+1 971-246-5176
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other