Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Surges to $9.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by 10.8% CAGR

Automotive In-vehicle Air Purifier Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Air Purifier, Air Ionizer, Hybrid), by Technology (Hepa Filter, Active Carbon System, Photo Catalytic), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030."

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง-๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐€๐ข๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ

The global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

An automotive in-vehicle air purifier is similar to a room air purifier that serves as an extra air filter for automobiles & removes unpleasant odors from interiors. It enhances the performance of a car's inbuilt filtering system by functioning as an additional car filtration, removing various ecological toxins, including soot particles and foul orders from the vehicle. Furthermore, innovative filtration systems equipment captures smells, germs, and tiny contaminants to assure clean air circulation. Automobile manufacturers are equipping cars with improved air purifiers to enhance air quality. For instance, In April 2021, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. announced the first generation of its limited-edition NUMBERED AirDOGE air purifiers. These purifiers terminate and collect more than 99.9% of infectious airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold utilizing the world's most advanced air purification combined with disinfection technology.

In addition, the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the transformation of buying behavior of consumers & emerged as an essential component in the vehicle. Companies operating in the market adopted partnerships, product launches, and R&D to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in 2020, Sharp, one of the major vendors in automobile air purifier market, tied up with Honda, Nissan, and Toyota. The brands such as Kia, Hyundai, and Toyota offer vehicles with in-built vehicle air purifiers. Moreover, several vendors partner with various automotive brands to provide air purification systems in their latest models due to the high demand.

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier industry is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is classified into air purifiers, air ionizers, and hybrid. According to technology, it is fragmented into high-efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA), active carbon systems, and photo catalytic purifier. Depending on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐Œ๐๐€๐‚๐“ ๐€๐๐€๐‹๐˜๐’๐ˆ๐’ :

The COVID-19 crisis creates uncertainty in every market, including the automotive sector. The closure of assembly plants and large-scale manufacturing interruptions led to decline in global demand for automobiles, indirectly affecting the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.

Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, leading to the border closures that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.

The COVID-19 health crisis forced the automotive industry to look for alternate sources and prioritize import substitution with their production activities & supply chain.

However, the overall service activities of market players registered a steady and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with the increase in sales of passenger cars, which leads to rise in demand for the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.

Presently, with the new restriction and policies, a significant recovery in product sales across the retail sector positively influence the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market, owing to latest innovations for supporting the health issues.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜ :

By product type, the air ionizer segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle (LCVs) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market owing to higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

DENSO Corporation,

Eureka Forbes,

Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

KENT RO Systems Ltd.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Livpure Smart,

Power4 Industries Limited,

Purafil, Inc.,

Sharp Corporation.

