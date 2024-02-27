Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Projected to Cross USD 1.56 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR ; Claims AMR

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market 2

According to the report, the global actinic keratosis treatment industry is estimated to reach $1.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019–2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market by Drug Type (Fluorouracil, Imiquimod, Diclofenac, and Others), Type (Prescription and OTC), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global actinic keratosis treatment industry garnered $1.12 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019–2026.

The global market for actinic keratosis treatment is experiencing growth due to an uptick in its incidence, promising drugs in development, and increased government spending on healthcare. However, the presence of alternative treatment options poses a challenge to this growth. Nonetheless, emerging markets show potential for creating lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒐𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒍 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝒃𝒚 2026

In 2018, the fluorouracil segment accounted for approximately 40% of the global market share for actinic keratosis treatment, a figure expected to maintain its dominance through 2026. Factors such as increased fluorouracil consumption, its widespread availability, preference as a primary treatment option, and cost-effectiveness are driving this segment's growth. Concurrently, the imiquimod segment is poised to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the period from 2019 to 2026, fueled by growing patient awareness of actinic keratosis treatment and the availability of imiquimod formulations.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏 2018-

In 2018, the prescription segment dominated the global actinic keratosis treatment market, capturing over 80% of the market share. This segment is projected to maintain its leading position with the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the widespread preference for prescription medications like fluorouracil, ingenol mebutate, and imiquimod in the treatment of actinic keratosis.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞-

In 2018, North America accounted for nearly half of the total revenue generated in the global actinic keratosis treatment market and is expected to maintain this significant share until 2026. The market growth in this region is propelled by the development of therapeutics for actinic keratosis treatment, increased adoption of related drugs, and heightened healthcare awareness. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising disposable income, growing awareness about actinic keratosis treatment products, and an increase in the prevalence of the disease, particularly in regions such as Australia and New Zealand.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔-

Almirall, S.A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Biofrontera, Inc.

Novartis AG

Stanford Chemicals

3M Company

