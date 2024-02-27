Bình Thuận seeks investment in tourism, real estate, renewable energy

VIETNAM, February 27 -

HCM CITY — The south-central province of Bình Thuận has announced plans to attract investment in the fields of tourism, real estate, and renewable energy.

These include a massive tourism resort covering 5,000ha, with a hefty investment of VNĐ50 trillion (over US$2 billion) from Sun Group’s Sungroup Bình Thuận Company.

This is the largest-scale project among eight businesses that will receive investment licences from the province.

Other major projects include Becamex IDC’s Hàm Tân-La Gi Industrial, Urban, and Service Area project with a scale of 5,000ha and a total investment of VNĐ20 trillion, and Kiến Phát Real Estate Investment Company’s tourism, arts, culture, and sports urban area with an area of 45ha and a total investment of nearly VNĐ1.9 trillion.

In addition to the tourism and real estate projects, the province has also granted MoUs for enterprises in the fields of production and energy.

These include a renewable energy project with a total investment of VNĐ15 trillion, a paper and packaging production factory worth VNĐ5 trillion, and a high-tech structural steel production complex of nearly VNĐ4.9 trillion.

Bình Thuận is one of the emerging resort real estate markets in the South Central region of Việt Nam, experts say.

It has approved investment for 56 coastal tourism projects as of the end of 2023, according to a report from the Department of Planning and Investment.

The province will organise a ceremony by the end of the month in Phan Thiết City to announce these investment opportunities to potential investors. — VNS