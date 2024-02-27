Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, In-Coming Trends, Key Players - LI-CYCLE CORP, Umicore, Enersys, AkkuSer Oy, etc.

Battery Recycling Market

Battery Recycling Market is Expected to Reach $66.6 Billion by 2030

Higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets and high adoption of electric vehicles are the key trends in the battery recycling market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery recycling refers to the collection of batteries through various sources including portable electronic devices, electric vehicles, and other industrial energy storage purposes. After the end of the battery life cycle, most batteries are disposed of in landfills. It is important to recycle them to further reduce the environmental pollution caused by these hazardous batteries. However, battery recycling is previously considered a legislative activity; however, it is nowadays a more profitable way to recover metals through the recycling of various batteries including lead acid, lithium-ion, and nickel metal hydride. The battery recycling market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $66.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The global battery recycling market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to an increase in the use of various automobiles such as electric & hybrid vehicles, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the battery recycling market in upcoming years. Currently, there are established patented recycling methods that are available in the market. Therefore, battery recycling is done by patented methods of individual manufacturers or other organizations. Besides this, favorable government policies to support battery recycling infrastructure are driving the growth of this market. However, complications related to lithium-ion batteries are the key growth barrier in this market.

Depending on chemistry, the lead-acid battery segment held the highest position in the battery recycling market share of about 63.9% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that lead-acid batteries are highly profitable in terms of recycling, have low cost over other battery types, and its greater adoption as it is the first commercial battery in energy storage applications. On the other hand, lithium-ion battery recycling may gather great momentum during the forecast period in response to the growing efforts to develop patented recycling methods.

Based on the source, the industrial batteries segment held the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the wide application included in the industrial segment starting from renewable energy integration to forklift batteries, and UPS systems. Therefore, batteries are collected largely from an industrial source for recycling.

Based on application, the transportation segment held the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3%. This is attributed to the growing adoption of electric & hybrid vehicles and increasing efforts to promote electrification in the overall automotive industry. In addition, the rapid growth of the EV industry across developing economies is anticipated to fuel market growth in the coming years.

The market is analyzed across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered a dominant market share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base and the existence of key players in the region. Moreover, regulations toward environmental pollution and the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry in the region are anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the battery recycling market in Europe.

The global battery recycling market analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

LI-CYCLE CORP.

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Battery Solutions

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Glencore International

Retriev Technologies

Umicore

Enersys

AkkuSer Oy

Duesenfeld GmbH.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global battery recycling industry are Neometals Ltd., Primobius, Green Li-ion Pvt., Ltd., SungEel MCC Americas, Redux GmbH, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- In 2020, the lead-acid battery segment accounted for the majority of the share of the global battery recycling market and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

- In 2020, the industrial batteries segment accounted for about 51.3% and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- The transportation segment accounted for 43.8% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 19.3% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global battery recycling market.

- Industrial is the fastest-growing application segment in the battery recycling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9%.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 20.2% during the battery recycling forecast period.

- In 2020, Europe dominated the global battery recycling market with more than 35.78% of the market share, in terms of revenue.

