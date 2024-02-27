At Home Care Group Offers 24-hour Care for the Elderly in Portland, OR
At Home Care Group Offers 24-hour Care for the Elderly in Portland, ORPORTLAND, OR, OREGON, US STATE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Home Care Group is pleased to announce that they offer 24-hour care to aging clients needing more attention to remain safely in their homes. Hiring a 24-hour caregiver helps seniors avoid nursing homes or extended hospital stays and gives families peace of mind that their loved ones are in good hands.
At Home Care Group provides exceptional care for older people in the comfort of their homes. Seniors will work with an experienced caregiver who can offer round-the-clock care to keep seniors healthy and safe while remaining in their homes for as long as possible. The 24-hour care services ensure medical monitoring and medication management to ensure seniors follow prescribed healthcare routines and can get emergency medical assistance quickly when required. The caregiver can also help with personal care and household tasks to provide seniors with a safe, healthy environment.
With 24-hour care from At Home Care Group, seniors can remain safely in their homes without worrying about devastating accidents. Seniors will always have someone looking after them, ensuring they quickly receive assistance when required and can feel comfortable in their homes. Families can feel confident that their loved ones are safe and secure.
Anyone interested in learning about 24-hour care for older people in Portland, OR, can find out more by visiting the At Home Care Group website or calling 1-971-246-5176.
About At Home Care Group: At Home Care Group is a trusted Oregon in-home care service that ensures clients can remain comfortably in their homes without compromising health and safety. Their qualified caregivers create personalized care plans based on each individual’s needs, giving them peace of mind. They provide on-site evaluations, customized solutions, and one-on-one personalized care to help seniors age in place safely. Families can rest assured their loved ones are in good hands with the At Home Care Group team.
