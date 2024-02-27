Energy Storage Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – SK Holdings, Autobat SACI, Ionotec Ltd, Tata Power, etc.

Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis

Energy Storage Systems Market Expected to Reach $435.4 Billion by 2030

The potential customers of the energy storage systems market are utilities such as transmission, generation, distribution networks, and industrial customers.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy storage systems include major technologies employed to store various forms of energy. Increased focus on the production of renewable energy globally fuels the market for energy storage systems. Major regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America develop strategies to install energy storage systems that can efficiently store various forms of energy. Furthermore, massive investments are being made by local governing bodies to encourage energy storage worldwide, thus contributing toward the growth of the overall market. Moreover, the adoption of storage systems in the residential sector is expected to propel market growth. The energy storage systems market size was valued at $188.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $435.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/134

A focused analysis of the use of these technologies for applications such as grid storage and transportation explains the current and future scenario of the energy storage systems market. The report for the energy storage systems market exclusively focuses on current energy storage systems market trends and future growth opportunities for commercially available technologies for energy storage systems such as pumped hydro storage, compressed air, sodium-sulfur, lithium-ion, lead acid, and others.

The report further focuses on various end users of the energy storage systems, which include residential, non-residential, and utilities. Moreover, the report analyzes the current market trends of energy storage systems in different regions and suggests future growth opportunities by analyzing government regulations & policies, thereby further increasing consumer acceptance in that region. The figures provided in this report are based on the demand or consumption quantity across types of technology, applications, and end-users at the country level. The market value and volumes are further derived by performing the bottom-up approach and considering the price trends.

Depending on the technology, the pumped hydro storage segment garnered the highest energy storage systems market share of about 95.8% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the energy storage systems market forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for pumped hydro storage power generation across the globe. In addition, government initiatives toward renewable energy generation are expected to drive the growth of the market during the analyzed time frame. Moreover, the surge in power consumption across the globe is projected to fuel energy storage systems market growth in the coming years.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/134

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Energy Storage Systems industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Scheider Electric

SMA Solar Technology AG

Exide Industries Ltd.

SK Holdings.

Autobat SACI

Enerbrax Acumuladores Ltda

Eguana Technologies

Imergy Power Systems.

Ionotec Ltd

Tata Power

Based on end users, the utility segment acquired the largest share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in investment towards building utility-scale power plants. In addition, an increase in construction projects such as decentralized renewable power plants, rural electrification projects, and commercial buildings drive the growth of the market for the utility segment across the globe.

Based on application, the stationary segment held the largest share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of heavy industries & projects such as dams, power plants, power grids, refineries, and mills. In addition, the rise in the number of hydropower projects across the globe acts as the key driving force of the stationary energy storage systems market.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific garnered the dominant share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base, rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector, rise in investment towards energy storage systems, and the existence of key players in the region. Moreover, presence of the countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/134

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- In 2020, the pumped hydro storage segment accounted for about 95.8% of the share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the battery energy storage systems segment garnered a 3.2% market share and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 20.1% in terms of revenue.

- In 2020, the utility segment exhibited a market share of 89.7% and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.3% in terms of revenue.

- Transport is the rapidly growing application segment in the global energy storage systems market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021–2030.

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global energy storage systems market with more than 44.7% of the share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period.

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

𝟏. 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secondary-battery-market-to-reach-261-8-billion-globally-by-2032-at-9-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301974266.html

𝟐. 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-storage-inverter-market-to-reach-6-5-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301955178.html

𝟑. 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grid-scale-battery-market-to-reach-31-0-billion-globally-by-2032-at-18-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301934998.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.