Shale Gas Market Estimated to Flourish By 2030 - EQT Corp, Equinor ASA, Repsol SA, SINOPEC/Shs, etc.

Shale Gas Market

Shale Gas Market Expected to Reach $130.3 Billion by 2030

Shale gas market trends include environmental shifts and advancements in production tech, like horizontal drilling.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in awareness about the environment elevates the utilization of clean fuels; including natural gas and surge in gasoline & diesel prices, and increased power generation augment the demand for shale gas. The global Shale Gas market size was valued at $57.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $130.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Shale gas refers to natural gas that is trapped within shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks that can be rich sources of petroleum and natural gas. The combination of two production techniques horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has allowed access to large volumes of shale gas, which were previously uneconomical to produce. The production of natural gas from shale formations has rejuvenated the natural gas industry in the U.S. Shale gas is trapped within the pores of this sedimentary rock. Gas is normally stored in three ways in gas shale, which include free gas, adsorbed gas, and dissolved gas. The gas stored within the rock pores and natural fractures is known as free gas and the gas that is adsorbed on organic materials and clay is known as adsorbed gas.

Moreover, the gas dissolved in the organic materials is known as dissolved gas. Gas shale is the name given to a shale gas reservoir (play). Shale gas reservoirs are spread over large areas up to 500 m. They are characterized by low production rates. Shale gas reservoirs are fine-grained and rich in organic carbon content which signifies large gas reserves. There are disparities in lithology in gas shales which point toward the fact that natural gas is stored in the reservoir in a broad array of lithology & textures such as non-fissile shale, siltstone, and fine-grained sandstone (not only shale). Often, shale laminations or beds are interbedded in siltstone- or sandstone-dominant basins.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Shale Gas industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Southwestern Energy Company

EQT Corporation

Equinor ASA

Repsol SA

SINOPEC/Shs

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

PetroChina/Shs

The shale gas market trends are segmented based on technology, End-user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is categorized into Vertical fracking, Horizontal fracking, and Rotary fracking. Based on End-user, it is classified into residential, commercial, industrial, power generation, and transportation. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

- US shale oil & gas demand plummeted, prices collapsed, and bankruptcies were announced at exceptional rates due to the uncertainties in crude oil & natural gas prices, Break-Even (BE) prices for fracking operations, financial & technical constraints within the industry, global hydrocarbon demand development, political & regulatory factors in the US, and environmental & societal sustainability.

- The US shale industry registered net negative free cash flows of $300 billion, impaired more than $450 billion of invested capital, and saw more than 190 bankruptcies since 2010. However, there is a negative impact on the global shale gas market.

- The emergence of COVID-19 has coincided with a core oil market management dispute. That dispute mainly involves the market shares commanded by Saudi Arabia (the largest sovereign producer among the OPEC membership) and Russia which, along with Mexico and occasionally Norway, has cooperated with OPEC as “OPEC+”. Oil market management disputes inevitably result in lower prices, and so the global oil industry finds itself reeling from the combined effects of OPEC+ disarray and ultra-low global demand caused by the pandemic.

- The world began locking down its economies, which brought historic low oil & gas prices as demand crashed. This meant that investment in LNG production & export facilities became less attractive. With demand in freefall, U.S. producers began questioning their investment timescales for new LNG export projects. Final investment decisions have been delayed on seven U.S. LNG projects, representing around 14 billion cubic feet per day of potential capacity.

- Natural gas consumption was negatively impacted in early 2020 by an exceptionally mild winter in the northern hemisphere. This was soon followed by the imposition of partial to complete lockdown measures in response to COVID-19 and an economic downturn in almost all countries and territories worldwide. As of early June, all major gas markets have experienced a fall in demand or sluggish growth at best as is the case of the People’s Republic of China (hereafter, “China”). Europe is the hardest-hit market, with a 7% year-on-year decline so far in 2020. The global oversupply is pushing major natural gas spot indices to historic lows, while the oil and gas industry is cutting its spending or postponing or canceling some investment decisions to make up for the severe shortfall in revenue.

- The decline was widespread, with record declines in both OECD (-4.8%) and non-OECD (-3.9%) countries. The US (the world’s 2nd-largest energy producer), saw a decline of 5.3%, the largest decline in the world last year, and the largest domestic decline on record. Production of all fossil fuels, nuclear power, and biofuels declined.

- The price effects of the economic slowdown following the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to reductions in U.S. petroleum and natural gas reserves in 2020. Proved reserves of crude oil and lease condensate decreased by 9 billion barrels in 2020, a decline of 19%, and proved reserves of natural gas decreased by just over 22 trillion cubic feet (TCF), a decline of 4%.

- Globally, natural gas production also saw a record decline, falling by 3.3%. Yet none of the world’s top ten producers suffered a record decline—rather, the decline of natural gas production was broadly based, with 40 of the 50 countries named in BP’s production table seeing declining output last year. As noted above, natural gas – unlike oil & total energy– saw global production decline more rapidly than demand, even without coordinated producer action as we saw with oil.

- Largely inelastic Petroleum demand—changing by one to three percent annually—slumped by more than 30 MMbbl/d in April. Lockdowns of several nations across the world caused drastic changes in the crude oil market. Oil prices decisively broke the new normal of $50–60/bbl, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) May futures prices falling even below zero (-$37/ bbl) due to low liquidity and limited available storage. Although the sub-zero price was a temporary dislocation, this intense volatility highlights the fragile state of the industry.

- According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a surge in the price of crude oil began during the lockdown due to extensive supply and less demand, which increased the production of electricity. However, there is no impact of COVID-19 on the Shale gas market due to the extensive production of oil.

- COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to fewer workforces. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global shale gas market share due to the impact of COVID-19.

- Furthermore, import and export activities were significantly impacted, which, in turn, adversely affected the industries using shale gas thereby affecting the global market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on technology, the vertical fracking segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Based on End-users, the power generation segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Based on region, North America registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

