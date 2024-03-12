Dogwood Veterinary Clinic Adds Nine Exam Rooms
Discover our expanded clinic with enhanced exam rooms, a second surgical suite, and improved client services. Exceptional care awaits your cherished pets.PROSPECT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is pleased to announce the completion of its recent expansion, which includes several critical enhancements to serve patients and their owners better. With a commitment to forward-thinking and cutting-edge science, Dogwood Veterinary Clinic continues to provide exceptional care while treating each individual as a cherished community member.
The expansion includes nine fully functional exam rooms, each equipped with in-room check-out capability. This process allows for a more comfortable and stress-free experience for pets throughout their visit, minimizing animal commingling in the lobby. The clinic's dedication to prioritizing the well-being of its patients is evident in these thoughtfully designed spaces.
In addition to the exam rooms, Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is proud to unveil a second surgical suite, providing advanced capabilities such as intraoperative radiographs. This expansion ensures that the clinic can offer comprehensive surgical services while maintaining the highest standards of care.
To further enhance the overall experience, the reception desk has been expanded, allowing for improved efficiency in serving current and new patients. The increased office space for the doctors offers them privacy and facilitates better communication with clients, enabling the formulation of individualized plans for each patient and pet owner.
For more information about their services and to schedule an appointment, please visit the Dogwood Veterinary Clinic website.
About Dogwood Veterinary Clinic: Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is a leading veterinary practice that prioritizes innovation and forward thinking. With a commitment to innovation and cutting-edge science, Dogwood Veterinary Clinic is dedicated to providing exceptional care while treating each person and pet as a cherished individual.
Company: Dogwood Veterinary Clinic
Address: 10400 Meeting Street
City: Prospect
State: Kentucky
Zip code: 40059
Katie Franklin
Dogwood Veterinary Clinic
+1 (502) 710-0170
drkatie@dogwoodvetclinic.com
