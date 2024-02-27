Submit Release
Endeavour to Announce Its Q4 and FY-2023 Results on 27 March 2024

        

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q4 AND FY-2023
RESULTS ON 27 MARCH 2024

London, 27 February 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q4 and FY-2023 financial results on Wednesday 27 March 2024, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 27 March, at 9:30 am EDT/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
6:30am in Vancouver
9:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5sfuz85u

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:   https://register.vevent.com/register/BId71a00d64eb241e89e189a879baa5331

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President, Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723 +44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

 

